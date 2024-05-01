Q1 2024 Benchmark Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Later, you will have an opportunity to ask questions to ask a question, press star and one on your phone keypad. Star and one. If you'd like to ask a question, you can remove yourself from the queue by pressing star two. Please note that this call is being recorded and I will be standing by should you need any assistance.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Mansky, benchmark, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please begin.



Paul Mansky - Benchmark Electronics Inc - IR & Corporate Development Officer



We, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today for Benchmark's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 earnings call. Joining me this afternoon are Jeff Benck, CEO and President, and Arvind Godbole, Interim CFO. After the market closed today, we issued an earnings release pertaining to our financial performance for the first quarter of 2024, and we prepared a presentation that we'll reference on