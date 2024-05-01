Q2 2024 Beazer Homes USA Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Beazer Homes earnings conference call for the second quarter ended March 31st, 2024. Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on the company's website later today. In addition, PowerPoint slides intended to accompany this call are available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.beazer.com point,



I will turn the call over to David Goldberg, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



David Goldberg - Beazer Homes USA Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President



Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to the Beazer Homes conference call discussing our results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.



Before we begin, you should be aware that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors described in our SEC filings, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our projections.

