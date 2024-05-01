May 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to PTC's 2024 Second Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Shimao, PTC's Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Matthew Shimao - PTC Inc. - SVP of IR
Good afternoon. Thank you, John, and welcome to PTC's Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Conference Call. On the call today are Neil Barua, Chief Executive Officer; and Kristian Talvitie, Chief Financial Officer. Today's conference call is being broadcast live through an audio webcast, and a replay of the call will be available later today at www.ptc.com.
During this call, PTC will make forward-looking statements, including guidance as to future operating results. Because such statements deal with future events, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
Q2 2024 PTC Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...