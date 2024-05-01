Q1 2024 NETGEAR Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to Netcare's first quarter of 2024 financial results conference call. Joining us from the Company are Mr. CJ Prober, CEO; and Mr. Bryan Murray, CFO. The format of the call will start with commentary on the business provided by CJ, followed by a review of the financials for the first quarter and guidance for the second quarter provided by. Bryan will then have time for any questions.



