Q1 2024 Compass Diversified Holdings Earnings Call Transcript

Before we begin, I'd like to point out that the Q1 2024 press release, including the financial tables and non-GAAP financial measure, reconciliations for subsidiary, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings, and pro-forma net sales are available at the Investor Relations section on the company's website at compassdiversified.com. The company also filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC today after the market closed, which includes reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call, and is also