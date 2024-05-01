May 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Gerber point Venture Growth BDC home First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all lines have been placed in a listen only mode. After the speakers' remarks, there will be an opportunity to ask questions and instructions will follow at that time for this conference is being recorded and a replay of the call will be available in an audio webcast on the TriplePoint Venture Growth website.



Company management is pleased to share with you the Company's results for the first quarter of 2024 today. Representing the Company is Jim Raabe, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Sajan, Ron Stovall, President and Chief Investment Officer, and Chris Matthews, Chief Financial Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Mr. Rubino. I wanted to direct your attention to the customary safe harbor disclosure in the company's press release regarding forward-looking statements and remind you that during this call, management will make certain statements that relate to future events or the Company's future performance or financial