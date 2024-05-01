Q1 2024 Paycom Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

James Samford - Paycom Software, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, and welcome to Paycom's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2024.



Certain statements made on this call that are not historical facts, including those related to our future plans, objectives and expected performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of the date of this conference call.



While we believe any forward-looking statements made on this call are reasonable, actual results may differ materially because the statements are based on our current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and