Q1 2024 Everspin Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Cassidy Fuller -



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Everspin released results for the first quarter 2024 ended March 31, 2024, this afternoon after the market close. I'm Cassidy Fuller, Investor Relations for Everspin. And with me on today's call are Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Anuj Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin the call, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements regarding future events, including, but not limited to, the company's expectations for Everspin's future business, financial performance and goals, customer and industry adoption of MRAM technology, successfully bringing to market and manufacturing products in