Q1 2024 Envista Holdings Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Stephen Keller - Envista Holdings Corporation - VP of IR & Principal Financial Officer



Good afternoon, and thanks for joining the call. With me today is Amir Aghdaei, our current President and Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Keel, who will assume the position of President and CEO later this afternoon.



Given that today's Paul's first day with Envista, Amir and I will be leading the call and will handle the Q&A at the end of the prepared remarks. Before we begin, I want to point out that our earnings release, the slide presentation supplementing today's call and the reconciliations and other information required by SEC Regulation G relating to any non-GAAP