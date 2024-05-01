Q1 2024 Butterfly Network Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the butterfly network First Quarter 2024 earnings call.



Heather Getz Butterfly Network - Inc. - CFO & EVP



My name is Victoria, and I'll be your moderator today.



Operator



All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. If you would like to ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Heather Getz. You may proceed.



Joseph Devivo Butterfly Network - Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Heather.



Heather Getz Butterfly Network - Inc. - CFO & EVP



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. Earlier today, butterfly released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2024 and provided a business update the release and earnings presentation, which includes a reconciliation of management's use of non-GAAP