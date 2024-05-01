Q1 2024 Freshworks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Joon Huh - Freshworks Inc. - VP of Finance, IR & Treasury



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Freshworks' First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.



Joining me today are Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks' Chief Executive Officer; Dennis Woodside, Freshworks' President; and Tyler Sloat, Freshworks' Chief Financial Officer.



The primary purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding our first quarter 2024 performance and our financial outlook for our second quarter and full year 2024.



Some of our discussion and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are