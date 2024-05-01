Q1 2024 Perdoceo Education Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Kathleen, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Perdoceo Education Corporation First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Sam Gibbons, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Sam Gibbons -



Thank you, Kathleen. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2024 earnings call. With me on the call today is Todd Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ashish Ghia, Chief Financial Officer.



This conference call is being webcast live within the Investor Relations section at perdoceoed.com. A webcast replay will also be available on our site, and you can always contact the Alpha IR Group for Investor Relations support.



Let me remind you that this afternoon's earnings release and remarks made today include forward-looking statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on assumptions made