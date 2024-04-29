Director Paul Varga Acquires Shares of Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)

On April 29, 2024, Paul Varga, a director at Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN, Financial), purchased 3,800 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increases the total number of shares bought by the insider over the past year to 3,800, with no shares sold during the same period.

Churchill Downs Inc, known for its flagship Kentucky Derby, operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing, and casino gaming. The company also owns and operates gaming properties across the United States.

Shares of Churchill Downs Inc were priced at $130.22 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $9.54 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 28.92, which is above both the industry median of 19.7 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Churchill Downs Inc is estimated at $168.75 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77.

The insider transaction history for Churchill Downs Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with a total of 1 insider buy and 0 insider sells.

This recent purchase by Director Paul Varga could signal a positive outlook on the company's value and future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.