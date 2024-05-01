On May 1, 2024, Robert Clark, Director at Antero Resources Corp (AR, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Antero Resources Corp is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin.

The shares were sold at a price of $33.67, valuing the transaction at approximately $336,700. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company stands at 0 shares.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The company has seen a total of 5 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same period.

Antero Resources Corp currently has a market cap of $10.15 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 163.30, significantly higher than the industry median of 11.135.

The stock is trading with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.92, indicating that it is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value estimate of $17.57.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics.

