On May 1, 2024, Hedi Tlili, Segment President of AptarGroup Inc (ATR, Financial), sold 4,634 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,623 shares and has not purchased any shares.

AptarGroup Inc, headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a global provider of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions for various end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food, and beverage.

The shares were sold at a price of $145.09, valuing the transaction at approximately $670,867. The sale occurred when AptarGroup Inc's market cap was $9.63 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 31.20, above both the industry median of 29.17 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for AptarGroup Inc is $130.31 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11.

The insider transaction history for AptarGroup Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with 14 insider sells recorded in the same period.

This recent sale by Hedi Tlili follows a trend of insider selling at the company, suggesting that insiders might perceive the shares to be fully valued at current levels.

