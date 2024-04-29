Insider Sale at Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

On April 29, 2024, Peter Wilkinson, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH, Financial), sold 2,439 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH, Financial) operates as a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through its unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, the company provides insights and accelerates innovations to improve health and improve lives.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,823 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys at Laboratory Corp of America Holdings.

On the date of the sale, shares of Laboratory Corp of America Holdings were priced at $204.33, resulting in a market cap of approximately $16.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 40.67, which is above both the industry median of 31.42 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $217.83, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at Laboratory Corp of America Holdings provides a data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.