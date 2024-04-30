On April 30, 2024, Director Luis Miguel Palomino Bonilla of Southern Copper Corp (SCCO, Financial) sold 3,600 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $118.3 each.

Southern Copper Corp, a major player in the mining industry, focuses on the production of copper, molybdenum, zinc, lead, coal, and silver. The company operates mining sites primarily in Peru and Mexico.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,797 shares of Southern Copper Corp and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend where the company has seen 20 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

Following this sale, shares of Southern Copper Corp were trading at $118.3, giving the company a market cap of approximately $89.04 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 37.88, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.71, based on a GF Value of $69.00.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation.

