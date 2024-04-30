On April 30, 2024, Anuj Dhanda, Chief Technology & Transformation Officer, sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $20.35 each.

Albertsons Companies Inc operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company offers grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 100,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction marks the only insider sell in the past year for the company.

As of the date of the sale, Albertsons Companies Inc had a market cap of approximately $11.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 9.23, below both the industry median of 16.46 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $21.85, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Albertsons Companies Inc.

