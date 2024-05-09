Unveiling O-I Glass (OI)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Detailed Examination of O-I Glass Inc (OI)'s Current Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

O-I Glass Inc (OI, Financial) recently experienced a significant daily loss of 15.91% and a three-month loss of 15.74%. With a Loss Per Share of 1.59, investors might be questioning whether the stock is undervalued. This analysis dives deep into the financial metrics and intrinsic valuation of O-I Glass to determine if the current market price is justified.

Company Overview

O-I Glass is renowned as the world's largest manufacturer of glass bottles, with a substantial 70% of its revenue stemming from international markets. Dominant in regions such as Europe, North America, and Brazil, O-I Glass caters primarily to the beer industry, although its products also serve the wine, soda, spirits, condiments, and food sectors. The company's strategic focus is on maintaining and expanding its market leadership in these key areas. Currently, the stock's price stands at $12.58, while the GF Value suggests a fair value of $16.99, indicating that the stock may be modestly undervalued.

1785903924931358720.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure calculated by GuruFocus. It considers historical trading multiples like PE, PS, and PB ratios, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and projected future business performance. According to this metric, O-I Glass (OI, Financial) appears modestly undervalued. This suggests that the stock might offer a higher future return, given its current trading price is below the estimated fair value.

1785903904739979264.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial health is crucial to avoid potential capital loss. O-I Glass's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.19, although lower than many of its peers, still positions it reasonably within the industry. GuruFocus rates its financial strength as 5 out of 10, reflecting a fair balance sheet but cautioning investors to consider the financial leverage of the company.

1785903945781243904.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

O-I Glass has demonstrated profitability over the past decade, which is a positive indicator for potential investors. The company's operating margin stands at 11.44%, outperforming a significant portion of its competitors. However, its growth metrics show some challenges, with revenue growth and EBITDA growth rates lagging behind industry medians. This mixed financial performance suggests that while the company is profitable, its growth trajectory might not be as robust as some investors might hope.

Return on Invested Capital vs. Weighted Average Cost of Capital

An essential aspect of assessing a company's profitability and value creation is comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Currently, O-I Glass's ROIC of -13.94 significantly underperforms its WACC of 2.99, indicating that the company is not generating adequate returns on its investments.

1785903964110352384.png

Conclusion

In summary, while O-I Glass (OI, Financial) is currently trading below its GF Value, suggesting potential undervaluation, investors should be cautious. The company's financial strength is adequate, but its profitability and growth metrics, combined with a negative ROIC compared to its WACC, suggest potential risks. Prospective investors should conduct thorough due diligence. For a deeper insight into O-I Glass's financial health and performance, consider exploring its 30-Year Financials.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns at reduced risk, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.