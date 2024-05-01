On May 1, 2024, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial), sold 22,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 225,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

Alphabet Inc operates as a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in a variety of businesses including internet services, advertising, mobile and desktop applications, and hardware products. The company is well-known for its search engine, Google, and operates through multiple segments including Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets.

On the date of the sale, shares of Alphabet Inc were priced at $166.8, resulting in a market cap of approximately $2,034.59 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 25.39, which is above the industry median of 21.53.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Alphabet Inc is $150.05 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11.

The insider transaction history for Alphabet Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 66 insider sells during the same period.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor reflecting past returns and growth, and incorporating future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into executive sentiment at one of the world's leading technology companies.

