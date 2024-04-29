On April 29, 2024, Steven Fendley, President of the US Division at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS, Financial), executed a sale of 7,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc specializes in the advanced engineering of unmanned systems, satellite communications, cybersecurity/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, and combat systems. The company caters to federal and state government agencies, along with international clients.

The shares were sold at a price of $18.76, valuing the transaction at approximately $131,320. Following this sale, the insider's direct ownership in the company stands adjusted. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 123,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc and has not made any purchases.

The company's stock currently holds a market cap of approximately $2.73 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

Insider transaction trends for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc indicate a pattern of 46 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, suggesting a significant preference for selling among the insiders during this period.

This recent sale by the insider aligns with the ongoing trend of insider transactions within the company, providing investors and stakeholders with insights into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance.

