On May 1, 2024, Doug Cunningham, President, EMEA at Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB, Financial), sold 1,040 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB, Financial) is a global company focused on manufacturing and marketing products mostly made from natural or synthetic fibers. These products include disposable diapers, baby wipes, facial tissue, toilet paper, and paper towels. Brands such as Huggies, Kleenex, and Scott are part of its portfolio.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,544 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed in the company, where there have been 15 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp were priced at $136.86, resulting in a market cap of approximately $45.95 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 25.09, which is above the industry median of 18.625 and also higher than the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Kimberly-Clark Corp's stock is estimated at $136.31, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance or stock valuation adjustments.

