Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB, Financial) successfully completed a significant equity raise of over $1 billion, demonstrating strong investor confidence.

The company has strengthened its management and board, adding experienced directors and executives to enhance leadership and strategic direction.

NYCB has implemented a rigorous credit risk management process, increasing credit loss reserves based on a thorough review of its multifamily and commercial real estate portfolios.

The bank has a clear strategic plan aimed at achieving industry-standard performance metrics by 2026, including a return on average assets of 1% and a CET1 ratio of 11-12%.

NYCB has maintained a stable and growing deposit base, with a significant portion of insured deposits, enhancing its liquidity and financial stability.

Negative Points

The bank reported a net loss to common shareholders of $335 million for the quarter, primarily driven by high provisioning for credit losses.

NYCB is undergoing a transition period with significant changes in management and strategy, which may introduce execution risk and uncertainty.

The bank faces challenges in integrating multiple bank platforms and systems, which could lead to operational inefficiencies and increased costs.

There is ongoing stress in the office real estate market, which has necessitated increased allowances for loan losses in this segment.

NYCB has experienced some talent attrition, particularly following the integration of teams from Signature Bank, which could impact service levels and client relationships.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the challenges and strategies around growing the core deposit franchise in the current tough interest rate environment?

A: (Joseph M. Otting - President, CEO & Director) The bank has evolved from a monoline business to a more diversified model with the integration of Flagstar and Signature Bank, which brought more relationship deposits. The focus is on less interest-sensitive clients and more on those interested in supporting the overall relationship. The strategy includes developing and recruiting talent to expand into the C&I business, leveraging the strong baseline in the retail franchise.

Q: How are you addressing the challenges from talent leaving NYCB, and how much is this factored into your forecasts?

A: (Joseph M. Otting - President, CEO & Director) The integration of Signature Bank into NYCB has been challenging, with some legacy clients not meeting BSA standards and approximately 200 people leaving. However, the bank tracks deposit balances daily, and the impact has been minimal with strong efforts to retain deposits. The focus is on improving service and responsiveness to retain private banking clients and their deposits.

Q: What are your assumptions for the balance sheet size in your modeling, and do you consider selling part of the branch franchise?

A: (Craig E. Gifford - Senior Executive VP & CFO) The modeling does not assume any significant reduction in balance sheet size. Strategic transactions are considered but not as a principal target. Joseph Otting added that the focus is on enhancing what is offered through the branch network rather than selling parts of it.

Q: Can you provide details on the anticipated loan-to-deposit ratio over the next few years?

A: (Craig E. Gifford - Senior Executive VP & CFO) The loan-to-deposit ratio is expected to remain stable over the next 24 months. Strategic transactions might reduce loan volumes, which could decrease the ratio by increasing liquidity or reducing wholesale borrowings.

Q: What are the plans for managing the commercial real estate concentration, particularly in the office and multifamily sectors?

A: (Joseph M. Otting - President, CEO & Director) The focus is on reducing exposure in the office sector due to market stress and a fundamental change in workspace usage. For the multifamily sector, reductions would be necessary to reach targeted levels, focusing on relationships where the bank has deposits or can capture a significant portion of the customer's business.

Q: Regarding credit quality, what price declines did you encounter in the troubled exposures of your loan book as you built reserves?

A: (Craig E. Gifford - Senior Executive VP & CFO) The reserving process contemplated price declines of 42% for office and around 30% for multifamily. These levels reflect the stress in these sectors, particularly in the office market where the bank has taken significant charge-offs.

