Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Reported a strong revenue growth of 83% in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, with total revenue reaching $44.5 million.

Increased U.S. system sales and utilization, with a 7% rise in monthly utilization and an 84% growth in the installed base.

Expanded international presence, particularly in the United Kingdom and Japan, with international revenue growing by 65%.

Launched a pilot program in an ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in the U.S., indicating potential market expansion and increased surgical patient volumes.

Maintained high surgeon retention rates above 90%, reflecting positive surgeon and patient experiences with Aquablation therapy.

Negative Points

Despite strong revenue growth, the company reported a net loss of $26 million in Q1 2024.

Operating expenses increased to $52.7 million in Q1 2024, driven by expanded sales and marketing efforts and increased research and development costs.

The company is still early in its adoption curve, indicating a long path ahead for broader market penetration and profitability.

The transition to ASCs requires careful management to ensure it does not cannibalize hospital-based system placements.

While international expansion is progressing, significant investments and time are required to build pipelines and generate meaningful procedure volumes and revenue in new markets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the sequential improvement in monthly utilization and the factors contributing to this trend?

A: Kevin Waters, CFO, explained that the improvement is due to launching new accounts with multiple surgeons, older cohorts performing more procedures, and high surgeon retention rates above 90%. These factors collectively contribute to the expected sequential increase in utilization throughout the year.

Q: How confident are you in driving further business leverage and potentially achieving better-than-expected deleverage?

A: Kevin Waters, CFO, emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining discipline around operating expenses while overachieving on the top line. He highlighted the expected year-over-year OpEx growth in Q4 in the low 20% range with improving margins, demonstrating significant leverage as the year progresses.

Q: What are the key considerations and strategies for pursuing the ASC market, and why is now the right time?

A: Reza Zadno, CEO, and Hisham Shiblaq, CCO, discussed focusing on high-volume hospitals and converting major procedures before transitioning to ASCs. The pilot program at an ASC with a tenured surgeon is seen as a market expansion strategy to increase surgical patient volumes.

Q: Could you discuss the gross margin improvements seen in the quarter and expectations moving forward?

A: Kevin Waters, CFO, attributed the gross margin improvement to efficient operations, increased production, reduced scrap, and fixed cost absorption. He expects this trend to continue, contributing to a forecasted gross margin increase throughout the year.

Q: How does the strategic accounts team influence the funnel conversion and visibility into pricing, especially with the new focus on IDNs?

A: Kevin Waters and Hisham Shiblaq explained that the strategic accounts team plays a crucial role in partnering with IDNs, improving sales efficiencies, and ensuring programmatic success across the network, which helps in maintaining stable pricing and accelerating funnel conversions.

Q: What impact has the loss of pass-through payment had, and how do you reconcile the discrepancy between handpiece sales growth and utilization growth?

A: Hisham Shiblaq, CCO, stated that the loss of pass-through payment has not impacted their business, as hospitals continue to value the clinical outcomes of their system. Kevin Waters added that there is no discrepancy between handpiece sales and procedures, emphasizing high visibility into procedure performance and consistent trends.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.