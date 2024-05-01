Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

O-I Glass Inc reported a solid operational performance across the enterprise despite market downturns.

The company is advancing its MAGMA technology, which is expected to create a long-term competitive advantage, with the first MAGMA greenfield plant starting in Kentucky this summer.

Despite a slower market recovery, O-I Glass Inc remains confident in the long-term trajectory for glass demand and future earnings potential.

The company has increased its full-year margin expansion initiative target, aiming to optimize results amid slower demand.

O-I Glass Inc's strategic priorities are on track, including restructuring activities and network optimization, which are substantially complete for 2024.

Negative Points

First quarter earnings were lower than the previous year, primarily due to softer demand and temporary production curtailments to balance supply with lower shipments.

Net price was slightly down, and the company faced headwinds from cost inflation on food and beverage products, impacting consumption patterns.

The company has revised its full-year 2024 outlook downward, reflecting a slower market recovery and a more gradual improvement in consumer consumption patterns.

O-I Glass Inc is experiencing significant temporary production curtailments, which have elevated operating costs in both the Americas and Europe.

The company's shipments were down 12.5% in the first quarter year-over-year, indicating ongoing challenges in market demand and inventory stocking across the value chain.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the main factors driving the volume adjustments relative to prior guidance?

A: Andres Lopez, CEO, noted that the adjustments are broad-based, with specific growth in Andean countries like Colombia, which is performing well. However, most areas are experiencing a slowdown, with significant destocking impacts in markets like spirits in North America and tequila in Mexico.

Q: Can you provide insights into the timeline for destocking, particularly in wine and spirits?

A: Andres Lopez mentioned that destocking in wine and spirits is expected to continue improving through the second half of the year, with a recovery anticipated in that timeframe.

Q: Regarding the accelerating curtailment activity, is this mostly occurring in the Americas?

A: Andres Lopez confirmed that curtailments have been more pronounced in the Americas. The company had anticipated a different pace for destocking and consumer consumption, which has led to adjustments in their strategy.

Q: What additional opportunities does Magma provide to offset demand weakness?

A: Andres Lopez discussed that Magma's flexibility and scalability offer significant opportunities across various markets, particularly in fragmented premium markets, which are high value.

Q: What is your outlook for volume growth in the latter half of the year and beyond?

A: Andres Lopez expects a return to pre-pandemic levels as destocking finalizes and consumer demand picks up. The company anticipates a different pace later in the year, significantly improved from current levels.

Q: How do you view the price-cost dynamics moving forward, especially considering recent deflations in raw material costs?

A: John Haudrich, CFO, mentioned that price-cost dynamics are stable with some softening in cost inflation, primarily on the energy side. The company maintains long-term agreements that should naturally continue to recover, supporting a stable pricing environment.

