Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

ESAB Corp (ESAB, Financial) reported a record first quarter with sales of $656 million, demonstrating a 200 basis point organic sales growth.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 140 basis points to a record 18.8%, reflecting strong operational performance and margin expansion.

The company successfully executed a bond offering, enhancing their financial flexibility and strengthening the balance sheet.

ESAB Corp (ESAB) raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA and EPS guidance, indicating confidence in continued strong performance throughout the year.

The acquisitions of Sager and SUMIG are expected to be margin accretive and were acquired at attractive multiples, aligning with ESAB Corp (ESAB)'s strategic goals to expand into higher-margin and less cyclical markets.

Negative Points

Despite overall strong performance, volume declines were noted in the Americas due to adverse weather conditions in January.

Foreign exchange headwinds negatively impacted performance, particularly in South America, affecting the net pricing strategy.

The company faces ongoing challenges in the capital goods end markets, which could affect future performance if not addressed.

While ESAB Corp (ESAB) is expanding its product lines and market reach, integration risks associated with recent acquisitions like Sager and SUMIG could impact short-term performance.

The guidance update does not include the recently signed SUMIG acquisition, which might lead to adjustments later in the year, adding some uncertainty to the forecasts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on how ESAB is utilizing AI within its operations and what tangible effects you expect going forward?

A: Shyam P. Kambeyanda, President, CEO & Director, explained that ESAB uses AI in two main areas: commercial growth and operating excellence. AI assists in material and production planning, significantly aiding planning processes and creating cost advantages. Additionally, AI is used to enhance sales personnel efficiencies, although specific details on these commercial applications were not disclosed.

Q: Are the AI solutions being developed internally or are you partnering with external providers?

A: Shyam P. Kambeyanda clarified that ESAB is not developing AI solutions internally but is collaborating with external providers to tailor solutions specific to ESAB's needs.

Q: How is ESAB's performance comparing to its peers, particularly in terms of growth?

A: Shyam P. Kambeyanda highlighted ESAB's strong performance, noting that the company has outgrown its peers for several quarters. This success is attributed to the robust equipment portfolio that appeals to both existing and new customers, and effective execution of sales plans.

Q: Can you discuss the performance and outlook for the gas control business?

A: Shyam P. Kambeyanda described the gas control business as strong, particularly in industrial gas applications, with steady demand expected to continue. The business benefits from favorable secular trends and is anticipated to grow in the mid-single digits in 2024.

Q: What are the expected impacts of the recent acquisitions on ESAB's market positioning and financials?

A: Shyam P. Kambeyanda and Kevin J. Johnson, Executive VP & CFO, discussed the acquisitions of Sager and SUMIG, noting that these enhance ESAB's presence in stable, less cyclical markets like MRO and light automation. Both acquisitions are expected to be accretive to EBITDA and EPS in their first year.

Q: Could you provide more details on the pricing strategy across different regions?

A: Kevin J. Johnson explained that pricing strategies vary by region, with a focus on maintaining positive net pricing relative to cost structures. In the Americas, pricing has been strong due to a mix of value pricing and inflation adjustments, whereas in EMEA and APAC, the focus has been on achieving positive net pricing despite headline numbers appearing negative.

Q: What are the revenue expectations from the Sager and SUMIG acquisitions for this year?

A: Kevin J. Johnson stated that Sager is expected to contribute approximately $10 million in revenue for the year, while SUMIG, expected to close in the second half of 2024, generated about $30 million in revenue over the last 12 months. Specific guidance updates will be provided post-acquisition closure.

