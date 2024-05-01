Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Marriott International Inc (MAR, Financial) reported a 4.2% increase in global RevPAR, with occupancy reaching nearly 66%, indicating a solid start to 2024.

The company experienced strong growth across all customer segments, with Group RevPAR rising 6% globally and leisure and business transient segments also showing positive trends.

Marriott International Inc (MAR) added a record 46,000 net rooms, growing its distribution by 7.1% compared to the previous year, highlighting robust development activity.

Marriott Bonvoy membership grew significantly, adding nearly 7 million members during the quarter, reaching around 203 million members globally, enhancing customer loyalty and engagement.

The company raised its full-year 2024 earnings and capital returns guidance based on the strength of its diverse global portfolio and resilient demand for travel.

Negative Points

The financing environment in the U.S. and Europe remains challenging, which could impact the pace of new developments and expansions.

Despite overall growth, the business transient segment showed a modest 1% increase in RevPAR, indicating slower recovery in this segment.

Marriott International Inc (MAR) noted a slowdown in RevPAR growth in Greater China due to weaker macroeconomic conditions and increased outbound travel, which could affect future performance in this key market.

First quarter leisure RevPAR was flat in the U.S. & Canada, with more customers opting for international destinations, potentially impacting domestic market performance.

The company faces ongoing expenses related to its multiyear digital and technology transformation, which, while necessary for long-term growth, could impact short-term financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into the slowdown observed in China and its impact on development?

A: (Kathleen Kelly Oberg - CFO & Executive VP of Development) The slowdown in China has not affected our development front. In fact, we saw a significant increase in signings in Greater China and APAC in the first quarter. The demand for our brands remains strong among owners there.

Q: What are the main drivers behind the increased fee guidance?

A: (Kathleen Kelly Oberg - CFO & Executive VP of Development) About 75% of the fee increase is attributed to Incentive Management Fees (IMF), primarily from international markets. The remaining growth reflects non-RevPAR-related fee increases, such as strong food and beverage sales and the ramp-up of fast-growing segments in Asia Pacific.

Q: How is the U.S. leisure RevPAR expected to perform for the rest of the year?

A: (Kathleen Kelly Oberg - CFO & Executive VP of Development) U.S. leisure RevPAR is expected to be at the lower end of growth but still positive. Group and business transient segments are anticipated to perform stronger.

Q: Can you elaborate on the performance and expectations from the MGM licensing deal?

A: (Anthony G. Capuano - President, CEO & Director) The early performance of the MGM licensing deal has exceeded our expectations. While it's still early days, the initial booking pace and Marriott Bonvoy room contribution have been very encouraging.

Q: What is the outlook for group revenue pace in 2025 and 2026?

A: (Anthony G. Capuano - President, CEO & Director) For 2025, group revenue pace is tracking up about 13%, driven by increases in both demand and ADR. It's too early to provide detailed insights for 2026.

Q: How is the construction activity and developer mood, particularly in the U.S.?

A: (Anthony G. Capuano - President, CEO & Director) There's been a 25% increase in construction starts in the U.S. compared to a year ago, reflecting more confidence in a steadier economic outlook. The pipeline growth, excluding MGM, is also a positive sign of strong developer interest.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.