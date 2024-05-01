Q1 2024 Barrick Gold Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. This is the event operator. Welcome to Barrick's Results Presentation for the First Quarter of 2024. Following today's presentation, a question-and-answer session will be conducted. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this event is being recorded and a replay will be available on Barrick'â¬â¢s website later today, May 1, 2024.



I would now like to turn you over to Mark Bristow, President and CEO of Barrick.



Dennis Mark Bristow - Barrick Gold Corporation - President, CEO, Member of International Advisory Board & Director



Thank you very much. And just before we start, let's just check the sound because there's a feedback on it. How are we doing? Are you sure? Can somebody confirm that? Okay. With that, very good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and particularly for those who've made an effort to come out and join us in person. Thank you very much for coming out.



I thought, I'd start today looking across the world, where we've witnessed change accelerating, uncertainty