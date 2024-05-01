Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Adjusted net sales increased by 1%, with operating income up by 4%, EBITDA up by 6%, and EPS up by 13%, demonstrating solid financial performance.

Generated $53 million of operating cash flow through margin expansion and better working capital performance, achieving a free cash flow rate to sales of 17%.

Residential, agtech, and infrastructure segments collectively generated 4% revenue growth, indicating strong market activity and participation gains.

Renewables segment backlog increased by 8% at the end of the quarter, showing continued demand and an active pipeline of projects.

Infrastructure segment sales increased by 17.1% due to strong execution and solid end market demand, with adjusted operating and EBITDA margins improving significantly.

Negative Points

Renewables segment net sales decreased by 10.1% due to delays in revenue recognition as customers transitioned to new technology preferences.

AgTech segment backlog was down 21% at quarter end, reflecting timing issues with order bookings which were expected in Q1 but occurred in April.

Adjusted operating and EBITDA margins in the renewables segment decreased due to lower volumes and product line mix shift.

Total company backlog was down 3% versus last year at quarter end, indicating some challenges in order backlog growth.

Ongoing industry-wide issues such as permitting delays and awaiting final domestic content tax credit guidance from the Department of Treasury, which affects project planning and execution.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss any changes in order patterns or demand in the building products sector over the last 90 days?

A: (William T. Bosway, CEO) - While there is some slowdown observed in POS sales from big box retailers compared to last year, Gibraltar Industries has seen growth during the same period, driven by strategic participation gains, especially in new markets like Salt Lake and Denver. The company's approach has been to gain market share even if overall market conditions are subdued.

Q: How are bookings in the renewable segment looking, and how is the sales funnel for 2024?

A: (William T. Bosway, CEO) - The bookings and sales funnel for renewables remain robust despite ongoing industry challenges like permitting delays. The introduction of the 1P tracker has generated significant interest and is expected to be a key growth driver. The company anticipates continued strong demand across its product lines, supported by active engagement with customers.

Q: Regarding the infrastructure segment, what drove the strong performance and high margins reported?

A: (William T. Bosway, CEO) - The infrastructure segment benefited from strategic initiatives such as better alignment of supply chain and contract management, targeted customer and product 80/20 initiatives, and investments in automation and operational efficiencies. These factors, combined with robust market demand fueled by federal funding, have positioned the segment for sustained strong performance.

Q: What impact do you expect from the potential new antidumping countervailing duty investigation on the solar industry?

A: (William T. Bosway, CEO) - While a new investigation could introduce some uncertainty, many of Gibraltar's customers are well-prepared, having established diversified panel supplies. The company does not anticipate a significant impact on the industry in 2024 from this potential investigation.

Q: Can you provide insights into the expected revenue from the 1P tracker in Q2 and for the full year?

A: (William T. Bosway, CEO) - While specific numbers are challenging to provide at this stage, the backlog for the 1P tracker is significantly up, indicating a growing contribution to the company's revenues. The rapid adoption and integration of the 1P tracker into customer projects are expected to substantially increase its revenue contribution moving forward.

Q: What are the company's M&A strategies, particularly in the residential segment?

A: (William T. Bosway, CEO) - The company is actively exploring M&A opportunities that align strategically with its growth initiatives, especially in expanding geographic presence in the residential market. Both organic and inorganic growth strategies are being considered to enhance market penetration and service capabilities.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.