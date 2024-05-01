Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Sonoco Products Co (SON, Financial) reported strong first quarter 2024 financial results with sales of $1.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $245 million.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.12, exceeding the midpoint of the guidance range.

Productivity gains were significant, amounting to $51 million due to focused execution and operating discipline.

The company successfully completed the divestiture of the Protective Solutions business, aligning with its strategy of portfolio simplification.

Sonoco Products Co (SON) has entered into a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement, supporting its sustainability goals and reducing emissions.

Negative Points

Net sales decreased by 5% to $1.64 billion due to index-based price pressures.

Negative price cost of $0.51 per share and negative volume mix of $0.12 per share impacted earnings.

Consumer segment faced challenges with volume mix declining due to inflationary pricing at retail.

Industrial segment also experienced a decrease in sales by 4%, with price cost negatively impacting EBITDA by $67 million.

The 'All Other' business segment saw a 14% decrease in sales, reflecting ongoing challenges in non-core areas.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Is the destocking phase over for Sonoco's Consumer segment, and are current market conditions the main factor affecting performance?

A: (Robert Howard Coker - President, CEO & Director) Yes, the destocking phase is largely complete, and current market conditions are now the primary factor.

Q: What is contributing to Sonoco's better-than-market performance in the Aerosol segment?

A: (Robert Howard Coker - President, CEO & Director) The mix of customers in our portfolio, who are performing better than last year, is the main contributor.

Q: Can you provide more details on the decline in the RPC component of the Consumer segment and expectations moving forward?

A: (Robert Howard Coker - President, CEO & Director) The decline was mainly in North America due to a few specific customers. Increased promotional activities are expected to improve performance going forward.

Q: How sustainable is Sonoco's productivity in the context of current volume levels?

A: (Rodger D. Fuller - COO) The company expects to surpass last year's productivity levels, which were over $100 million, even if volumes remain low, thanks to ongoing capital investments and operational efficiencies.

Q: What is the impact of index-based pricing on Sonoco's ability to achieve price increases in the Industrial segment?

A: (Robert Howard Coker - President, CEO & Director) Contractual obligations tied to indices must be honored, but the company has contingency plans to address shortfalls. The strong market demand and backlog should ideally be reflected in index adjustments.

Q: What are the expectations for the upcoming pack season in the food can business, considering the impact of imported canned goods?

A: (Robert Howard Coker - President, CEO & Director) There is no significant direct impact from imports on our customers currently, and a slight improvement is expected in Q2 based on customer feedback.

