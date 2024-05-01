Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Luxfer Holdings PLC reported an increase in profitability and solid cash flow in Q1 2024, with adjusted EBITDA of $10.5 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.2.

The company successfully maintained low levels of net debt, resulting in reduced interest payments and maintaining low leverage.

Luxfer Holdings PLC is seeing signs of recovery in key areas such as flameless ration heaters, with the defense logistics agencies 2024 award in line with prior year.

Significant legal repayment received, with the company collecting a first significant legal repayment from their insurance company, amounting to approximately $1.3 million.

The company has initiated strategic moves such as the sale of the graphic arts business and investments in gas cylinders and elektron segments to enhance business performance and unlock shareholder value.

Negative Points

Revenue in Q1 2024 saw a decrease to $83.1 million, reflecting an 11.5% decrease from the prior year, primarily due to a $13 million decrease in volume.

Despite efforts to optimize costs, the adjusted EBITDA of $10.5 million in Q1 2024 was down $1.5 million from the previous year, impacted by adverse volumes.

The general industrial market encountered headwinds, with a modest decline in sales compared to the prior year.

The company faces ongoing macroeconomic challenges and uncertainties in the industrial market environment.

Luxfer Holdings PLC's gas cylinders segment still encountered challenges in the general industrial end market, which continues to represent a relatively small part of the business.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Morning, Andy. Morning, Steve. Obviously really surprised and impressed with the sequential margin improvement in elektron, that was coming a lot faster than we suspected, not sure how much faster it was on your side. You provided a lot of color on the call, but if you could add a little bit of detail on where you were seeing it and the ability to generate further margin improvement, given what we expect to be from some deflationary impact on raw material costs?

A: (Andrew Butcher - Luxfer Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director) Yeah Thank you, Steve, and thanks for joining the call. Yes, we are pleased with our Q1 results and they were a little ahead even of internal expectations. So that was good. On the sales side, we were especially pleased to be able to deliver on the higher level of sales of our flameless ration heaters. That's what something we've projected, but it was very pleasing that the award from the Defense Logistics Agency came in at the normal levels as we had expected. So we saw a strong rebound from Q4 on that very important product line. I'll [transfer] Steve to make a couple of extra comments on margins.

Q: Given how much it improved, so the sustainability upside? And any reason why you wouldn't raised guidance more given the early strength in that margin recovery on elektron?

A: (Andrew Butcher - Luxfer Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director) Yeah. Thanks for that this is Andy again. Let me start by underscoring that I am encouraged Steve by the recent developments that we've seen, especially in elektron, and we do approach the remainder of 2024 with some cautious optimism despite ongoing uncertainties in the industrial macro environment that we have witnessed the expected recovery in demand across certain elektron applications and we're pleased with the robust performance in our gas cylinder segments. It does increase our confidence in the annual guidance we've provided and we are pleased to have been able to uplift the guidance, and that's a mix, I think, of the improved performance we delivered and those legal fee recoveries.

Q: And any update on timing of the bulk gas facility, can you provide a little bit detail on when I think what you noted was some strength in the North American CNG market?

A: (Andrew Butcher - Luxfer Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director) Yes. , Great. First of all, on hydrogen, of course, and bulk gas, of course, the hydrogen economy, [need] infrastructure to move hydrogen from where it's produced, maybe a remote wind farm to where it's used in a city or industrial center and containers of multi-element gas can containers are the preferred solution. So with our with our lightweight cylinder technology, we develop these range of containers. The development of the facility is going well. And we do expect that we'll make the first sales from our Nottingham UK facility later this year with the opportunity then for rapid growth in 2025. On the on the CNG side, compressed natural gas, CNG North American demand remains high, sales of our lightweight high capacity Type 4 cylinders doubled to almost $8 million in the quarter compared to its prior year. It's been a pretty exciting start to the year there, and we expect that to continue. I'd particularly highlight the upcoming tailwinds from the new X15 Cummins CNG engine, that's being introduced throughout the summer and should give us some additional momentum there as we move towards the end of the year and into 2025. So yeah, quite excited, Steve, about for both gas and CNG.

Q: Great. Thanks, Andy. Thanks, Steve.

A: (Andrew Butcher - Luxfer Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director) Thanks, Steve.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.