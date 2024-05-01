Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG, Financial) reported high single-digit growth in the consumer business and achieved $575 million in adjusted EBITDA as projected.

Free cash flow improved significantly, exceeding the first half target by $200 million, with a total improvement of over $500 million from the previous year.

Debt levels were reduced by more than $750 million year-over-year, enhancing the company's financial stability.

Gross margin improved by 60 basis points in Q2 compared to the previous year, with expectations to improve by at least 250 basis points year-over-year by the end of the fiscal year.

Net sales in the U.S. consumer segment increased by 2% over the previous year in Q2, driven by strong retail partnerships and effective execution.

Negative Points

Year-to-date consumer sales were slightly lower than the previous year, reflecting a return to traditional pre-COVID shipping cadence with retailers.

Hawthorne segment continues to face challenges, with Q2 net sales 28% lower than the previous year and a projected annual decline of 25% to 30% in net sales.

Despite improvements, the Hawthorne segment reported a Q2 segment loss of $3 million, although this was an improvement from a $17 million loss a year ago.

The company is still in the process of finding a long-term solution for the Hawthorne division, indicating ongoing strategic challenges.

While gross margin improved, the adjusted gross margin rate declined approximately 30 basis points through the first half, influenced by negative net pricing and fixed cost deleverage from lower volumes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What kind of consumer engagement and point of sale trends were observed in April, and what gives you confidence in achieving upper single-digit sales growth across the U.S. consumer business?

A: (Nathan E. Baxter - Executive VP & COO) April started slow but ended with record POS and shipment weeks, continuing strong into May. The company maintains cautious optimism due to strong consumer sentiment, favorable weather, and most promotional activities still ahead. (James S. Hagedorn - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board) added that the Northeast, a significant market, is just entering peak spring, which supports the positive outlook.

Q: Can you provide an update on Hawthorne and the strategic options being considered? Also, how does the recent agreement with BFG affect your strategy?

A: (James S. Hagedorn - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board) The company is not done considering strategic options for Hawthorne. Maintaining some distribution facilities is crucial for direct customer servicing and ensuring smooth partner transitions. The relationship with BFG is in early stages but promising. (Christopher J. Hagedorn - Division President, Hawthorne) emphasized ongoing strategic evaluations and the potential reduction of distribution centers as BFG fully integrates.

Q: How much of the high single-digit unit POS improvement through April is from the base business versus additional shelf space and promotions?

A: (James S. Hagedorn - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board) It's challenging to distinguish the exact contributions from base business versus new promotions and shelf space. However, the company sees strong performance across all categories, supported by strategic pricing adjustments and retailer partnerships.

Q: What are the expectations around weather conditions and their impact on business moving forward?

A: (Nathan E. Baxter - Executive VP & COO) The weather has aligned with predictions, benefiting from early season El Nino conditions and transitioning to La Nina. The forecast for warmer and slightly wetter conditions in certain regions sets a positive outlook for a robust spring season.

Q: Regarding Project Springboard savings, how much has been achieved, and what is the outlook for future savings?

A: (Matthew E. Garth - Executive VP, CFO & Chief Administrative Officer) The company achieved significant savings and expects an additional $20 million in 2025. These savings are evident in both SG&A and gross margin improvements, demonstrating the project's ongoing impact on financial performance.

Q: Can you clarify the performance metrics through April, particularly the difference between unit growth and dollar growth?

A: (Matthew E. Garth - Executive VP, CFO & Chief Administrative Officer) Through April, unit POS was up significantly, while dollar POS saw a modest increase, reflecting strategic price reductions. The company anticipates further gains from promotional activities, particularly in high-margin categories like soils, which are expected to boost dollar POS figures moving forward.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.