Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) (Q3 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Market Challenges with Strategic Growth

Despite mixed segment performance and macroeconomic pressures, TECH maintains a robust strategic outlook with key advancements in diagnostics and genomics.

Summary
  • Revenue: $303.4 million, 2% year-over-year organic growth, 3% reported growth.
  • Net Income: Adjusted EPS $0.48, down from $0.53 year-over-year; GAAP EPS $0.31, down from $0.43 year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Adjusted gross margin 71.9%, down from 72.6% year-over-year.
  • Operating Margin: Adjusted operating margin 33%, up 290 basis points sequentially, down 400 basis points year-over-year.
  • Segment Performance - Protein Sciences: Revenue $214.6 million, 1% organic decline year-over-year.
  • Segment Performance - Diagnostics and Genomics: Revenue $87.5 million, 10% organic growth, 16% reported growth.
  • Geographical Performance: North America low single-digit growth; Europe and China mid-single-digit decline.
  • End Market Performance: Biopharma low single-digit growth; Academic relatively flat.
  • Free Cash Flow: $81 million from operations, net investment in capital expenditures $16.4 million.
  • Debt: Bank debt at $389 million, down $58 million from last quarter.
Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Bio-Techne Corp (TECH, Financial) reported a 2% year-over-year organic revenue growth, surpassing initial expectations for the third quarter.
  • Adjusted operating margin increased by 290 basis points sequentially to 33%, indicating effective cost management and profitability focus.
  • Recognition by CiteAb as ELISA Kit Supplier of the Year and for innovation in RNAscope HiPlex12, highlighting strong market adoption and leadership in research tools.
  • Strong performance in growth pillars such as GMP reagents, ExoDx Prostate test, and proteomic analytical tools, with new records set in quarterly revenues for GMP reagents.
  • Strategic initiatives like leveraging AI for developing new patentable proteins and the expansion into clinical diagnostics with the Ella platform, positioning TECH for future growth.

Negative Points

  • Continued macroeconomic challenges and biotech funding issues, although showing signs of stabilization, still pose risks to sustained growth.
  • Revenue decline in China by mid-single digits year-over-year, reflecting ongoing market challenges despite stabilization in recent quarters.
  • Protein Sciences segment saw a 1% year-over-year decline in organic revenue, mainly due to exposure to biopharma and Chinese markets.
  • Higher operating expenses due to acquisitions, such as Lunaphore, impacting the adjusted operating margin which decreased by 400 basis points from the previous year.
  • Uncertainties in biotech funding recovery and Chinese economic stimulus, making it difficult to predict the timing and impact on future growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Jim, based on current trends, can we expect high single-digit or even 10%+ organic growth in fiscal year '25?
A: James T. Hippel - Bio-Techne Corporation - Executive VP of Finance & CFO: Yes, historically, our growth rates have been 500 to 1,000 basis points better than the market. When the market returns to mid-single-digit growth, we expect to achieve high single-digit or double-digit growth. The exact timing of market normalization is uncertain, but the sentiment and funding are improving.

Q: Kim, regarding the early-stage biopharma funding, how much could flow into discovery versus development stages? Also, can you elaborate on the sustainability of the 40% growth in GMP in the cell and gene therapy sector?
A: Kim Kelderman - Bio-Techne Corporation - CEO, President & Director: Funding typically flows into consumables first, with a delay before impacting CapEx. The cell and gene therapy sector has consistently outpaced overall company growth, and we have a strong product line there. The growth can be somewhat lumpy due to large orders from advanced pipeline companies, but the foundation is strengthening with more early-stage companies starting to order.

Q: What are you watching for to signal an improved backdrop in China?
A: Kim Kelderman - Bio-Techne Corporation - CEO, President & Director: We're optimistic about China's long-term growth and are monitoring funding efforts and customer interest in our automation, which offers consistency, efficiency, and fast results. The $70 billion government funding aimed at innovating instrumentation could benefit us significantly.

Q: Jim, can you clarify the guidance on margins and revenue for Q4?
A: James T. Hippel - Bio-Techne Corporation - Executive VP of Finance & CFO: We aim for mid-30s margin by fiscal year-end, aligning with consensus expectations. Revenue should be slightly higher in Q4 than Q3, but organic growth may face challenges due to tough comps, especially from China.

Q: Kim, can you discuss the expanded Fisher agreement in Europe and its potential impact?
A: Kim Kelderman - Bio-Techne Corporation - CEO, President & Director: The agreement with Fisher Scientific in Europe mirrors our successful 10-year partnership in the U.S., enhancing customer reach and transaction ease. We expect similar benefits in Europe, improving customer service and expanding our direct channels.

Q: What trends are driving the strong performance in cell and gene therapy, and what's the status of Wilson Wolf?
A: Kim Kelderman - Bio-Techne Corporation - CEO, President & Director: The cell and gene therapy market is robust, driven by our comprehensive product offerings and partnerships, like with Wilson Wolf. Wilson Wolf is growing again, participating in 45% of clinical trials in this space, and showing strong revenue and margin performance.

