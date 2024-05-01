Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Diverse Growth and Strategic Buybacks Amid Economic Challenges

Explore key insights from Medallion Financial's Q1 2024 earnings, highlighting robust portfolio growth, strategic capital management, and ongoing economic adaptability.

Summary
  • Loan Portfolio Growth: Recreational lending segment at $1.4 billion, up 4% year-over-year.
  • Average Interest Rate: Recreational lending at 14.80%, home improvement lending at 9.60%.
  • Allowance for Credit Loss: Recreational lending at 4.40%, home improvement lending at 2.38%.
  • Commercial Lending Portfolio: Increased 12% to $106 million.
  • Net Gain from Equity Investment Exit: $4.2 million in commercial lending.
  • Taxi Medallion Segment Income: $600,000 after-tax net income.
  • Share Buyback: $2.1 million of common stock, with $17.9 million remaining authorized.
  • Net Interest Income: Grew 10% to $47.9 million.
  • Net Interest Margin: 8.1%, down 32 basis points year-over-year.
  • Total Loans Outstanding: Increased 12% to $2.2 billion.
  • Provision for Credit Loss: $17.2 million for the quarter.
  • Operating Expense: $18.2 million, down from $18.4 million year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $10 million or $0.42 per diluted share.
Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

  • Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN, Financial) reported a 10% growth in net interest income to $47.9 million, driven by increased interest rates on new loan originations and growth in the loan portfolio.
  • The recreational lending segment had a standout quarter with a portfolio now valued at $1.4 billion, showing a 4% increase in originations compared to the previous year.
  • The home improvement lending segment grew approximately 12% over the prior year quarter to $752 million, focusing on super-prime borrowers which keeps delinquency and loss levels low.
  • Commercial lending segment showed strong performance including a $4.2 million net gain from an equity investment exit.
  • Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) strategically used excess cash to buy back $2.1 million of common stock, with $17.9 million remaining in the authorized share buyback plan.

Negative Points

  • Net interest margin on gross loans decreased by 32 basis points from the first quarter of the previous year, indicating some pressure on profitability.
  • The provision for credit loss was significantly higher at $17.2 million for the quarter compared to $4.0 million in the prior year quarter, driven by higher charge-off activity and lower Taxi Medallion recoveries.
  • Despite growth, there was a noted slowdown in the home improvement lending segment's origination activity due to credit tightening.
  • The Taxi Medallion segment, although profitable, is expected to see a sizable slowdown in cash collections, which could impact future revenue.
  • There is ongoing uncertainty in the economy, leading to tighter credit criteria which could restrict growth opportunities in the near term.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Anthony, have you guys do you know what the non-performing loan volumes are in the quarter?
A: Anthony Cutrone, CFO of Medallion Financial Corp, responded that the non-performing loans amounted to $6.4 million, with $1.4 million in home improvement. He noted that this figure is typical seasonally, as the first quarter often sees higher numbers.

Q: And then have you guys sort of heard any flexibility from regulators in terms of reserving?
A: Anthony Cutrone explained that their reserving and allowance model is based on historical losses and economic factors, not on regulatory desires, indicating no flexibility from regulators regarding reserving.

Q: Any plans to boost direct capital ratios at all or even continue to run into similar capital ratios?
A: Anthony Cutrone mentioned that their capital ratio at the end of the quarter was 16.4%, comfortably above the 15% required by Medallion Bank, indicating no immediate need to boost capital ratios.

Q: The net interest income dropped sequentially about a little over $1 million. What drove this and how are you thinking about this line item as we progress into 2Q and into the back half of the year?
A: Anthony Cutrone attributed the drop in net interest income to a slight increase in total loans and a rise in cost of funds. He expressed optimism that this trend would not continue, expecting stronger loan originations and increasing net interest income starting in Q2.

Q: Can you touch on the month of April as far as originations and credit and any sort of trends you saw in the month of April?
A: Anthony Cutrone reported strong loan originations in April, with $100 million in loans originated, 80% of which were in the recreational segment. He highlighted that the rates on these originations were consistent with those in Q1, and he expects these trends to continue into Q2.

Q: With the buyback, how should we view how much and how much do you want to execute on that $17 million left on the authorization?
A: Andrew Murstein, President & COO, expressed intent to fully utilize the $40 million buyback authorization approved by the Board, though he noted that the timing is hard to predict. He emphasized that buybacks are considered a good use of capital when conditions are favorable.

