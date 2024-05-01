Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG, Financial) is actively addressing the softness in Waha natural gas pricing by committing to pipeline projects like Whistler and Matterhorn, enhancing gas market access.

The company reported a 10% improvement in capital efficiency per lateral foot, driven by operational enhancements and deflationary pressures in the Permian.

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) is leveraging its strong balance sheet and scale to take leadership roles in new pipeline projects, ensuring long-term gas handling capacity.

Management highlighted significant annualized synergy capture of up to $550 million from the Midland Basin transaction, underscoring cost efficiency and strategic asset integration.

The company is maintaining robust production and operational momentum, with a focus on the Midland Basin, where 90% of its capital is allocated, benefiting from lower operational costs.

Negative Points

Current egress issues in natural gas, primarily pricing-related, are a concern, although physical capacity is adequate.

The company faces regulatory delays in the Endeavor transaction, pushing the expected deal closure and integration timelines.

There is a cautious approach to stock buybacks pre-merger, limiting immediate return to shareholders but expected to pick up post-merger.

While operational efficiencies continue, the significant cost reductions from service competition may not be sustainable long-term as the market adjusts.

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) is experiencing some challenges in the Delaware Basin, with only 10% of the program focused there, indicating a potential underutilization of resources in that area.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the steps Diamondback Energy is taking to mitigate the softness in Waha pricing for natural gas?

A: (Travis D. Stice, CEO) We are focusing on the need for continuous pipeline development every 12 to 18 months to handle the associated gas from Permian production. We're also actively participating in projects like Whistler and Matterhorn to enhance our infrastructure. (Matthew Kaes Vanât Hof, CFO) We're committed to long-term solutions, including securing more pipeline capacities and accessing new markets to alleviate bottlenecks and manage gas flows more effectively.

Q: What improvements in capital efficiency is Diamondback Energy experiencing, and what are the future plans to enhance this further?

A: (Travis D. Stice, CEO) We've seen a 10% improvement per lateral foot due to deflationary pressures and operational enhancements. Our focus remains on improving both the numerator and denominator of capital efficiency through faster drilling and more efficient completions.

Q: How is the integration of the Endeavor transaction progressing, particularly concerning synergy capture and cost reductions?

A: (Matthew Kaes Vanât Hof, CFO) The integration is on track with significant synergy captures from operational efficiencies and longer lateral lengths. We are achieving costs towards the lower end of our projected range, enhancing our capital efficiency in the Midland Basin.

Q: Could you provide an update on the Delaware Basin program and its role in your overall strategy?

A: (Matthew Kaes Vanât Hof, CFO) The Delaware Basin remains a key component of our portfolio, with selective high-quality projects planned. The focus will be on large pad developments to maintain high capital efficiency, contrasting with the more continuous development in the Midland Basin.

Q: What are the expectations around the Endeavor deal, particularly regarding noncore asset sales and the financial strategy post-merger?

A: (Matthew Kaes Vanât Hof, CFO) Post-merger, we plan to strategically divest noncore assets, integrating Endeavor's midstream business with our operations. The financial strategy will focus on maintaining operational flexibility and capital efficiency, with potential asset sales being carefully evaluated to maximize shareholder value.

Q: How is Diamondback Energy managing the current challenges and opportunities in natural gas egress and pricing?

A: (Matthew Kaes Vanât Hof, CFO) We are actively managing egress issues through strategic pipeline commitments and are working on mitigating pricing challenges by securing firm transportation capacity. This proactive approach aims to stabilize pricing and ensure reliable gas transportation.

