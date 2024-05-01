Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

ProPetro Holding Corp has successfully transitioned over two-thirds of its fleet to next-generation equipment, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing emissions.

The company secured a significant three-year agreement with ExxonMobil to provide advanced electric powered hydraulic fracturing services, demonstrating trust and reliability in ProPetro's offerings.

ProPetro's strategic acquisitions, such as Par Five, have begun showing positive accretive earnings impact and revenue synergies, contributing to stronger financial performance.

The company announced an increase and extension of its share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its continued earnings growth and strong cash flow generation.

ProPetro reported a robust financial performance with a 17% increase in revenues to $406 million and a substantial rise in net income and adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2024.

Negative Points

Despite strong financial performance, ProPetro faces ongoing market volatility which could impact future operations and earnings.

The company incurred a significant operating lease expense of $9 million for the quarter related to its electric fleets, which could affect profit margins.

ProPetro's capital expenditures remain high, with $40 million spent in the fourth quarter, indicating substantial ongoing investment requirements.

While the company is transitioning to lower capital spending, the need to manage and optimize large-scale investments in fleet and technology upgrades poses financial risks.

The industry is experiencing a slow to no-growth environment, which could limit ProPetro's market expansion opportunities despite its strategic initiatives.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the operating cost savings from the Force fleet compared to Tier two diesel?

A: Samuel Sledge, CEO of ProPetro, mentioned that while they are not providing specific numbers beyond the previously stated 30% to 40% savings, the early indications are very positive. He emphasized the need for more run time on the equipment to provide detailed figures but assured that the performance is as good or better than expected.

Q: What is the outlook for additional Force fleets, and how do you see the overall fleet progressing to fully electric and dual fuel?

A: Samuel Sledge, CEO, explained that demand exists for up to five Force fleets if Exxon exercises their option for a third fleet in 2025. He highlighted ongoing discussions that could increase this number, indicating strong market momentum for this technology.

Q: Could you expand on the Exxon contract and the learnings from the previous Pioneer contract?

A: Samuel Sledge, CEO, shared that their experience with the Pioneer contract, despite its challenges during disruptive industry times like COVID-19, provided valuable lessons that were applied to the ExxonMobil contract. He emphasized ProPetro's flexibility and customer-focused approach in these negotiations.

Q: What are your margin expectations going forward, considering the new level of operations?

A: Samuel Sledge, CEO, discussed how various factors, such as seasonal changes and the deployment of Force electric equipment, could impact margins differently. He stressed the focus on cash-on-cash return on assets and generating free cash flow for strategic capital allocation.

Q: Can you provide more context around the Exxon award and whether it involved a competitive process with other major service providers?

A: Samuel Sledge, CEO, chose not to provide detailed competitive insights but confirmed that the process was sophisticated and likely involved other competitors. He highlighted ProPetro's unique approach to customer collaboration and flexibility in contract negotiations.

Q: How do you view the impact of gas egress constraints in the Permian Basin on the activity levels and market dynamics?

A: Samuel Sledge, CEO, noted that while he is not the best authority on the broader market implications of gas egress constraints, he does not anticipate these constraints to impact ProPetro's planned activities, largely due to their strong customer base and strategic positioning in the Permian Basin.

