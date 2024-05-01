Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc achieved significant levels of new tenant leasing and completed meaningful financing and capital markets transactions to improve the company's balance sheet and liquidity position.

The company benefits from secular trends driving leasing momentum, such as population migration to the Sunbelt and suburbs, and a flight to quality within the office sector.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc reported strong leasing volume with approximately 500,000 square feet of total leasing, pushing the lease percentage of their in-service portfolio up to 87.8%.

The company's same-store NOI increased approximately 5% on a cash basis, continuing a trend of positive same-store NOI cash growth in seven of the last eight years.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc was named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 2024, receiving the highest designation of Sustained Excellence, recognizing their efforts to reduce energy consumption across their portfolio.

Negative Points

The sector faces challenges as commodity office spaces are rationalized and repurposed, and return to the office mandates continue to evolve.

Transaction activity in the capital markets remains at all-time lows, with pricing starting to firm as deals occur, indicating potential challenges in asset valuation and liquidity.

The company anticipates a meaningful number of opportunities for transactions will not present themselves until later this year or more likely in 2025, as debt and equity for office assets remains extremely difficult to source.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc has a backlog of 1.3 million square feet of leases yet to commence or in rent abatements, which poses a delay in realizing potential revenue.

The company faces increased net interest expense, which led to an overall decrease in core FFO per share results for the quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the dispositions planned for this year, particularly whether they involve operating assets or land parcels?

A: C. Brent Smith, President and CEO, noted that the planned dispositions worth $40 million to $60 million could include both land and operating assets. He highlighted that while land deals take time, the focus might be more on asset disposals this year. The company continues to engage with potential buyers, particularly in non-core markets like Houston.

Q: Is there any progress on the lease negotiations with the City of New York?

A: C. Brent Smith mentioned that discussions are ongoing and positive, with an expectation to conclude by the latter part of the year. The city is very engaged, and Piedmont feels confident about a renewal covering substantially all the leased space.

Q: Could you detail the committed CapEx for the large leases and redevelopment projects currently underway?

A: Robert Bowers, CFO, explained that significant redevelopment activities are driving higher CapEx, particularly at key properties in Atlanta and Orlando. The total remaining CapEx for these projects is about $15 million over the next few quarters.

Q: What is the breakdown of the leasing pipeline between new deals and renewals, and how do you see the leasing activity progressing throughout the year?

A: George Wells, COO, stated that the leasing pipeline includes about 900,000 square feet of volume, with 30% from new deals, predominantly in Sunbelt markets. The company anticipates strong leasing activity to continue, driven by demand across various industries.

Q: Are there opportunities for dispositions of underleased properties that might be suitable for owner-users?

A: C. Brent Smith acknowledged that there are a few smaller, potentially underleased properties that could attract owner-users. These opportunities are unique and are being considered by financial services firms and high net worth individuals looking at both investment and operational premises.

Q: What are Piedmont's long-term goals regarding leverage, and how do dispositions affect this strategy?

A: Robert Bowers mentioned aiming for a leverage ratio between 30% and 40%, with a preference to push it closer to 35%. The strategy includes using proceeds from dispositions to reduce debt and improve the balance sheet.

