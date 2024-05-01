Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Conduent Inc (CNDT, Financial) reported a strong revenue quarter with $921 million, exceeding expectations and remaining essentially flat year-over-year despite previous guidance of a 2-3% decline.

Adjusted EBITDA margin met the guided range at 7.5%, aligning with company expectations and reflecting effective management despite a challenging economic environment.

The company successfully closed the sale of its Curbside Management and Public Safety business for $230 million plus debt, demonstrating progress in its strategic divestitures.

Conduent Inc (CNDT) is making significant strides in partnerships and technology, including collaborations with Microsoft for GenAI applications and Oracle for cloud efficiencies, which are expected to drive future growth and efficiency.

The company has a strong liquidity position with close to $1 billion in cash and available credit, providing financial flexibility for ongoing operations and strategic initiatives.

Negative Points

Q1 sales performance lagged expectations, primarily due to the timing of new business ARR, which could impact the company's short-term growth trajectory.

Despite strong revenue, the adjusted EBITDA of $69 million was down from $90 million in Q1 2023, a decrease attributed partly to the absence of a one-time favorable legal settlement from the previous year.

The company anticipates 2024 to be a trough year for both revenue and EBITDA, suggesting potential short-term financial challenges as it continues its strategic realignment.

Net ARR for Q1 was reported at $17 million, lower than desired, indicating potential issues in deal closures and revenue generation from new contracts.

Conduent Inc (CNDT) is undergoing significant changes with divestitures and strategic realignments, which introduces uncertainty and complexity in financial reporting and operational stability in the short term.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you feeling about the performance of the new business signings as well as the overall macro trends, particularly through the lens of how the economy affects the Commercial segment?

A: Clifford A. Skelton, President, CEO & Director of Conduent Incorporated, expressed optimism despite a slow start in 2024. He noted that the macro trends are becoming more favorable and anticipates a strong performance in Q2 and the remainder of the year, highlighting an increasing propensity to buy and profound cost reduction efforts from clients.

Q: Could you comment on what we should expect for progression over the rest of the year when it comes to divestiture activity and debt retirement?

A: Clifford A. Skelton mentioned ongoing M&A activities without specifics and highlighted that the company is not done with its strategic divestitures. Stephen Henry Wood, Executive VP, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer, added that they are confident about achieving their financial targets through divestitures, with a focus on debt repayment as an early priority.

Q: How do you view the current environment for making more divestitures, specifically regarding getting fair value for the businesses you would be divesting?

A: Clifford A. Skelton and Stephen Henry Wood both remarked on the favorable conditions for divestitures, noting strong valuations and a robust private equity landscape. They emphasized targeting assets with scarcity value and those that do not synergize internally, aiming for strong multiples.

Q: Regarding the collaboration with Microsoft on GenAI, is it related to your payments business, and what is it driving towards?

A: Clifford A. Skelton clarified that the collaboration involves using Microsoft’s GenAI for enhancing document management, customer experience, and notably, fraud reduction in payments. The focus is on using AI to detect early signs of fraud, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.

Q: Can you provide details on the partnership with Oracle and its impact on your tolling database?

A: Clifford A. Skelton discussed the move of Oracle’s database to Azure’s cloud, which has significantly increased processing speed and reduced latency, leading to cost efficiencies. He emphasized the incremental benefits of faster and cheaper operations, although specific savings percentages were not disclosed.

Q: Could you discuss the urgency from customers regarding cost reduction efforts and how it influences your sales expectations?

A: Clifford A. Skelton noted an increased urgency among CEOs and CFOs to drive efficiency, particularly as economic conditions tighten. This urgency aligns well with Conduent’s strengths in outsourcing, presenting significant opportunities for growth in sectors like healthcare, where there is a heightened focus on cost reduction.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.