Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Ashland Inc. (ASH, Financial) exceeded its adjusted EBITDA outlook for the quarter, demonstrating strong financial performance despite challenging market conditions.

The company reported year-over-year volume growth for the first time since June 2022, indicating a recovery in demand across several segments.

Ashland Inc. (ASH) has successfully managed inventory levels, reducing them significantly compared to the previous year, which positions the company for more resilient performance going forward.

The company continues to advance its strategic priorities, including executing on portfolio optimization actions which are on track to deliver a more resilient portfolio with stronger performance by the end of calendar year 2024.

Ashland Inc. (ASH) is actively investing in innovation and global expansion, particularly in high-growth areas such as injectables and biofunctionals, which are expected to drive future growth.

Negative Points

Overall sales declined by 5% from the previous quarter, with significant impacts in the Intermediates and Life Science business units.

Pricing pressures were evident, particularly in the Intermediates and Specialty Additives segments, due to a moderately deflationary raw material environment and increased competition.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter decreased by 13% year-over-year, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability amid fluctuating market conditions.

The company noted challenges in the Avoca business, with customers shifting to lower-cost bio-based materials, which may impact future revenue and profitability in this segment.

Ashland Inc. (ASH) faces ongoing uncertainties regarding the pace of demand normalization, which could affect the company's ability to meet its full-year financial targets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Nice start to the year. When you think about the second half run rate and how you grow that into 2025. Is that the best way to think about the growth or where your EBITDA margin should be as we head into '25?

A: Guillermo Novo, Ashland Inc. - Chairman & CEO, explained that the rest of the year's performance will primarily be driven by normalization. He emphasized that the focus is on managing price versus raw materials to balance industry adjustments. As the company moves forward, other catalysts will play a significant role, especially given that most customers expect resilience in their markets.

Q: What do you think the strategic plan for Avoca will be going forward, given its challenges?

A: Guillermo Novo mentioned that Avoca has been challenged since 2018-2019, primarily due to customers moving to bio-based technology. He indicated that the company is evaluating what to do with this part of the portfolio, acknowledging the ongoing trend of moving to lower-cost bio-based production.

Q: To what degree are you getting feedback that customers feel they will need to rebuild or adjust inventory levels? Are there any end market channels that you see more chance of a restock cycle in 2025?

A: Guillermo Novo responded that the focus is currently on normalization, with destocking having ended. He noted that any significant restocking is likely to be a 2025 issue, depending on changes in sales.

Q: Are you seeing a shift by customers towards pulling forward R&D cycles as demand trends and inventory levels stabilize?

A: Guillermo Novo highlighted a built-up interest in accelerating innovation, noting that customer labs are moving beyond managing costs and reformulating due to past supply constraints. He anticipates a wave of new product introductions in 2025, driven by performance and sustainability.

Q: What are you seeing on pricing trends in the Specialty Additives business and expectations going forward?

A: Guillermo Novo noted that near-term pressures might arise, particularly in Asia and Latin America, due to increased competition. However, he expects long-term trends to stabilize, maintaining margins and pricing as demand picks up.

Q: What do you expect for volume growth year-over-year in Q3 across the businesses?

A: Guillermo Novo expects volume increases across all business segments, emphasizing that the focus is not just on demand but also on production volumes, which are projected to significantly improve compared to the previous year.

