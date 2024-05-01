Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Pfizer Inc (PFE, Financial) reported a strong performance in its non-COVID product portfolio during the first quarter of 2024.

The company's oncology revenues grew 19% operationally over the same quarter a year ago, driven by successful acquisitions and product launches.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) received full FDA approval for TIVDAK to treat recurring or metastatic cervical cancer, highlighting progress in its oncology pipeline.

The company is on track with delivering anticipated milestones in its Respiratory and Hematology portfolios, including recent FDA approval for BEQVEZ, a gene therapy for hemophilia B.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) raised its outlook for 2024 adjusted earnings per share by $0.10, reflecting confidence in its business and operational strategies.

Negative Points

Total company revenues for the first quarter reflected an operational decline of $3.5 billion or 19% versus last year, primarily impacted by a declining COVID environment.

The performance of IBRANCE and SULPERAZON was dampened by lower global demand, particularly in China.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) is navigating challenges in the post-COVID market, which continues to affect its financial performance.

The company's gross margin improvements are pressured by lower sales volume of COMIRNATY, which carries a low gross margin rate due to profit sharing.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) faces uncertainties with the Inflation Reduction Act and its potential impact on drug pricing and revenue.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What drove the downtick in RSV vaccine sales compared to the fourth quarter, and how do you view potential competition affecting future growth projections for this franchise?

A: (Albert Bourla, Chairman & CEO, Pfizer Inc.) The RSV vaccination market appears to follow a seasonal trend, which explains the dynamics between Q4 and Q1. The performance of ABRYSVO was in line with expectations and is expected to follow this seasonal trend. Pfizer is well-positioned for the fall season due to progress in retail contracting and strength in the nonretail channel. The upcoming presentation of ACT-O-VIAL and clinical data for label expansion positions ABRYSVO strongly for future seasons.

Q: Can you comment on the potential impact in 2025 from the Part D redesign?

A: (Aamir Malik, EVP & Chief U.S. Commercial Officer, Pfizer Inc.) The Part D redesign has several components that could impact Pfizer's business, including no cost-sharing for vaccines, which benefits Pfizer's significant vaccine portfolio. Changes in out-of-pocket cost caps and the distribution of costs among plans, manufacturers, and patients are being closely monitored. Specific financial impacts for 2025 are not yet provided as the implementation details are still unfolding.

Q: What are your expectations for the patent life of tafamidis, considering recent developments in patent oppositions in the EU and the U.S.?

A: (Douglas M. Lankler, EVP & General Counsel, Pfizer Inc.) VYNDAQEL and VYNDAMAX currently have U.S. patent exclusivity through the end of this year, with a pending patent term extension that could extend to December 2028. In major European markets, patents expire in November 2026, with regulatory exclusivity in Japan extending through March 2029 for cardiomyopathy.

Q: How do you assess the gross margin outlook for the full year, given the improvements seen this quarter?

A: (David M. Denton, CFO & EVP, Pfizer Inc.) The gross margin improvement in Q1 was influenced by several factors, some of which are temporary. The expected increase in COMIRNATY sales in the second half of the year, which carries a lower gross margin due to profit sharing, will likely compress overall gross margin rates later in the year.

Q: With the full integration of Seagen, what is the expected commercial impact on products like PADCEV?

A: (Chris Boshoff, EVP & Chief Oncology Officer, Pfizer Inc.) The integration of Seagen has been seamless, with significant enthusiasm for products like PADCEV due to groundbreaking data and strong market uptake. Continued growth is expected, supported by robust clinical data and effective commercial execution.

Q: What is Pfizer's capital allocation strategy, particularly regarding dividends and potential bolt-on acquisitions?

A: (David M. Denton, CFO & EVP, Pfizer Inc.) Pfizer's primary capital allocation priorities are supporting and growing the dividend and deleveraging the balance sheet. Bolt-on acquisitions are a lower priority in the near term as the focus remains on strengthening the core business and financial structure.

