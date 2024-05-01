Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Capital Returns

Equitable Holdings reports a significant increase in earnings and assets, alongside strategic shareholder returns in the first quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Non-GAAP Operating Earnings: $490 million
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.43, up 49% year-over-year
  • Assets Under Management and Administration: Increased 13% year-over-year to $974 billion
  • Stock Buybacks: $253 million in Q1
  • Dividends: Paid $73 million in common dividends
  • Total Payout Ratio: 68%
  • Liquid Assets: $1.9 billion at quarter end
  • Cash Generation Forecast: $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion in 2024
  • Net Inflows: Retirement segment $1.5 billion
  • Sales and Deposits Growth: Up 42% year-over-year
  • Private Wealth AUA: Up 22% to $92 billion
  • Net Income: $114 million for the quarter
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Equitable Holdings Inc reported strong first quarter results with non-GAAP operating earnings of $490 million, up 49% year-over-year.
  • The company experienced strong demand for its retirement, asset management, and wealth management solutions, driving significant value of new business.
  • Assets under management and administration increased by 13% year-over-year to $974 billion, supported by favorable interest rates and equity market tailwinds.
  • Equitable Holdings Inc returned substantial capital to shareholders, with $253 million in stock buybacks and $73 million in dividends during the quarter.
  • The company is well-positioned in the U.S. retirement market, leveraging its integrated business model to capture growth opportunities across distribution, product manufacturing, and asset management.

Negative Points

  • The company noted the loss of a large low-fee passive mandate in its asset management business, partially offsetting strong active net inflows.
  • Despite positive net flows in retirement and wealth management, the company observed higher outflows in its Group Retirement segment due to higher interest rates impacting net flows.
  • Variable investment income was below the company's target range of 8% to 12%, although there was some recovery this quarter.
  • The company's protection solutions business still faces potential volatility despite two quarters of mortality claims being in line with expectations.
  • Equitable Holdings Inc is still navigating the impacts of regulatory changes, including the DOL rule, although it does not anticipate a material impact on its business.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some color on the demand for Individual Retirement net flows?
A: (Nicholas Burritt Lane, President of Equitable, Senior EVP & Head of Retirement, Wealth Management & Protection Solutions) The demand is coming from structural demographics, particularly pre-retirees or retirees looking for protected equity stories, often transitioning from 401(k)s as they approach retirement. This segment is the fastest-growing according to LIMRA, with a 50% increase in sales year-over-year and near-record net flows.

Q: With $1.9 billion of cash at the holding company and expecting another $1.4 billion this year, at what point do you feel comfortable drawing down some of that excess?
A: (Robin Matthew Raju, Senior EVP & CFO) We are comfortable with our strong capital position, which allows us to capitalize on growth opportunities and maintain our 60% to 70% payout ratio target. We plan to naturally draw down the holdco cash as we continue to pay out at the higher end of our ratio.

Q: Can you discuss the outlook for Protection Solutions given the recent trend in mortality rates?
A: (Robin Matthew Raju, Senior EVP & CFO) After a challenging 2023, we've seen two consecutive quarters with claims in line with expectations. We continue to evaluate options to improve profitability and reduce volatility in our protection business, including potential reinsurance.

Q: What are the expectations for AllianceBernstein's inflows for the rest of the year?
A: (Onur Erzan, Head of Global Client Group & Private Wealth of AllianceBernstein Corporation) We anticipate continued strong flows into our fixed income and private alternatives, supported by new product launches. While equities are more unpredictable, we see strengths in areas like our Japanese franchise.

Q: What impact do you expect from the BlackRock LifePath Paycheck rollout on group retirement flows in 2Q?
A: (Mark Pearson, President, CEO & Director) We are bullish on the in-plan guarantee opportunity, which we believe will significantly contribute to long-term growth. Initial flows from the BlackRock partnership have been received, and we expect it to be meaningful on net flows starting this year.

Q: How sustainable is the earnings power in Group Retirement given the current macro environment?
A: (Robin Matthew Raju, Senior EVP & CFO) The growth in earnings is sustainable, supported by good operating leverage, strong equity markets, and higher yields. The BlackRock LifePath product is expected to further enhance this growth over time.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.