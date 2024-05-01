Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL, Financial) reported a 6% increase in organic sales growth, exceeding profitability expectations and improving working capital.

Gross margin improvements were driven by a favorable mix of skincare products and strategic pricing initiatives.

Significant progress in reducing excess inventory and obsolescence, contributing to better financial health.

Strong performance in Asia travel retail, with targeted inventory reductions meeting goals ahead of schedule, leading to resumed growth.

Continued innovation and expansion, including new product launches and entry into new markets, are set to drive future growth.

Negative Points

Lower-than-expected sales in Mainland China due to ongoing softness in the prestige beauty market and subdued consumer confidence.

Shifts in advertising spending to the fourth quarter, which may impact short-term financial results.

Geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic volatility continue to pose risks to global operations.

Challenges in achieving targeted retail inventory levels across the entire product portfolio in Asia travel retail.

Potential short-term volatility in retail sales due to actions by certain retailers aiming to increase profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some perspective on the margin step down from Q3 to Q4, and how it might inform the exit rate for '24 into '25 in terms of organic sales and margins?

A: Tracey Thomas Travis, EVP & CFO of Estée Lauder, explained that the margin step down from Q3 to Q4 is due to shifts in advertising expenses and earlier-than-expected shipments in Asia travel retail. She emphasized the need to view Q3 and Q4 together due to these shifts. The guidance change for Q4 reflects softer growth in Mainland China and macroeconomic uncertainties affecting retailer caution in many markets.

Q: What is the current performance in Asia travel retail, particularly in Hainan and Korea, and what are your expectations for the 618 festival?

A: Fabrizio Freda, President & CEO, noted that global travel retail has returned to growth, driven by robust traffic recovery and retail sales growth across all regions. He highlighted significant improvements in inventory levels with retailers, which has led to growth based on retail sales and replenishment due to decreased inventory levels.

Q: Could you discuss the decision-making process regarding the timing of advertising and promotional spending, which seems to shift quarter-to-quarter?

A: Tracey Thomas Travis mentioned that the decision to shift advertising spend is influenced by various factors, including consumer response to holidays and innovation programs. For example, weaker-than-expected lifts during Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day led to shifting some advertising to Q4 to support upcoming holidays and the 618 festival.

Q: What is the pace of reinvestment expected behind the business over the next few years, and how does it fit with the savings from the profit recovery program?

A: Tracey Thomas Travis outlined that the profit recovery plan is focused on restoring gross margins and leveraging the expense base for greater efficiency. The plan is expected to fund additional investments in consumer activation and streamline organizational processes, aiming for profitable growth and margin recovery.

Q: Can you provide insights into the recent performance and outlook for Mainland China, particularly in terms of category growth, promotional activity, and market share?

A: Tracey Thomas Travis addressed the softness in Mainland China's prestige market, attributing it to overall consumer sentiment and promotional dynamics. She emphasized the importance of viewing Chinese consumers holistically, including those in Hong Kong SAR and international travelers, to fully understand the trends and opportunities.

Q: What led to the decision to launch Clinique on Amazon, and how do you ensure it aligns with the brand's heritage and consumer experience?

A: Fabrizio Freda explained that the decision was influenced by the evolution of Amazon's model, which now better fits Clinique's active derma heritage. The platform offers expanded consumer reach and the opportunity to engage and educate new consumers, with early results showing positive outcomes.

