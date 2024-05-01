Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC, Financial) reported first quarter results ahead of expectations due to higher-than-expected C&I shipments, favorable input costs, and strong operational execution.

Overall net sales increased slightly year-over-year to $889 million, with residential product sales up 2% compared to the prior year quarter.

Significant year-over-year margin expansion and disciplined working capital management drove substantial improvement in free cash flow generation from the prior year.

The company is making ongoing investments in engaging with end customers and expanding the overall sales funnel for home standby generators, which is expected to support strong year-over-year growth in future quarters.

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) is maintaining its overall 2024 outlook for net sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow conversion, reflecting confidence in continued operational success and strategic initiatives.

Negative Points

Global C&I product sales decreased 2% from a strong prior year period due to weakness in the domestic rental and telecom markets.

Home standby shipments were in line with prior expectations but overall residential product sales were lower than expected due to continued softness in global portable generator shipments and weaker domestic energy storage in EV markets.

Activations, a proxy for installs, declined modestly from the prior year period, reflecting a softer outage environment over the last several quarters.

The company experienced a year-over-year decline in home consultations from a very strong prior year period, indicating potential challenges in market engagement.

International sales were lower year-over-year primarily related to declines in intercompany shipments from Mexican operations to the telecom market in the U.S., as well as lower shipments in certain European markets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Aaron, starting off on home standby, wanted to see if you could reconcile for us. I think I heard you say shipments are up mid-teens year-over-year, activations are down year-over-year. Can you just help us understand the two of those in context?

A: Yes. So it's a great question, Tommy. I mean activations have been a little slower this year relative to -- if you look at the outage environment most recently in the last couple of quarters, that outage environment has been weaker than kind of the trend over the last, I would say, a couple of years. So Q1 was actually in line with the long-term average since we've been tracking outages. But again, you look kind of trend-wise, it was a quiet relatively quiet quarters. You get past January, things really slowed down in February and March. And then Q4, as we discussed previously, was a really light quarter relative to kind of historical trends. So...

Q: I was wondering, you talked about the tangential impacts of the surge and data center power demand. I was wondering if you could discuss maybe a little bit more in detail your strategy there? And any incremental you've seen direct demand directly from the needs of AI data centers?

A: Yes. Thanks, George. So our product range is typically underneath the range of products that are being used for -- purely for backup for the data center market. And that's a market that, they use very large blocks of power, and that's dominated on a direct basis by the large diesel engine manufacturers that are out there. There's a handful of them in the world, and they sell all the major data centers on a direct basis.

Q: So just digging a little deeper on the C&I side of things. It sounds like a pretty similar outlook for the rental and telecom channels. Maybe talk to 2 things here. One, how you're thinking about the seasonality for the businesses in the areas where the outlook has improved? And then also the confidence in the sustainability of the run rate. And so more of the distribution side, some of the other areas? And any kind of evidence you would point to for the sustainability piece and why you think that might have some nice legs here relative to what you were thinking a couple of months back?

A: Yes. Thanks, Mike. So our C&I business has continued to perform quite well in the face of -- as you noted and as we've been noting for quite some time now, in the slowdown, the cyclical slowdown that we're experiencing in the rental markets as well as the telecom markets, which, again, guidance for rental and telecom are largely unchanged for the year. Really, the change has come from our industrial distribution channel, which is, again, they're serving businesses.

Q: So just back on residential One, maybe just speak to destocking and whether you think it's done, if not how much left? And then it just seems like IHC activation trends were kind of still pretty weak. And so just want to come back to like, I know it was kind of in line in the quarter, but what gives you confidence, an unchanged view and kind of the ramp into the second half outside of just seasonality?

A: Yes. Yes. Thanks, Jeff. So yes, from a destocking perspective, again, we exited the quarter, February and March, activations and shipments were pretty much in line. So we felt like -- and again, based on all the data we have and based on the extended period here of destocking that we've been experiencing really since the third quarter of 2022, we feel like we're finally through that.

Q: I was wondering if we could just focus in on energy technology for a minute. And I'm looking at the slide from the investor event last year and about 40% of the incremental revenue between 2023 and 2026 and the bridge here is from incremental revenue from energy technology, and C&I, and residential. Can you just give us an update on how you feel about capturing that $700 million incremental revenue? And what's the updated outlook, C&I and resi?

A: Yes. Thanks, Brian. So I mean, obviously, we gave those guidance points last fall. And we're not in a position today to update the next couple of years. But I -- we can talk specifically to Energy Tech and how we're thinking about that. Obviously, the market for solar plus storage, the market for EV charging, the market for some of the products that are within that complex. I would say are weaker today. The near-term market dynamics are clearly more negative coming off of, the pull ahead from NEM 3.0 in California and then just higher interest rates.

Q: Aaron, can you just expand on your comments around gross margins in the quarter? We were pleasantly surprised. It sounds like the cost came in better than you expected as well. So what's the magnitude of improvement that you're seeing from supply chain normalization and going back to normal efficiency levels, freight normalization? And to what extent can that continue? Can you flesh out that part of the gross margin performance in the quarter and opportunity from it?

A: Yes. Absolutely, yes. No, we were pleased with the gross margin performance that did beat expectation. It was well over 1% increase there versus expectation. And the reality is we guided that input costs would improve throughout the year in 2024. The reality is we just saw the realization of that improvement sooner than we expected here in Q1. So that's great. So the fact that, that came in ahead of sooner than expected. So we got to beat in Q1. And then I guess what that does is just derisks that assumption in the second half, that gross margin improvement that we expect in -- from first half to second half, we're seeing it now. So it derisks that assumption. So that's what's going on behind the gross margin beat.

