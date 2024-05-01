Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC, Financial) reported strong first-quarter results with net sales of $726 million and adjusted EBITDA of $39 million, demonstrating resilience in a challenging market.

Specialty products accounted for approximately 70% of net sales and over 80% of gross profit, highlighting the company's successful focus on high-value product categories.

The company's gross margin performance was solid, with specialty products achieving a gross margin of 20.7%, inclusive of favorable import duty items.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) is well-positioned financially, with significant liquidity and a strong balance sheet, enabling flexibility in capital allocation and strategic growth initiatives.

The company is actively pursuing growth through strategic initiatives such as M&A and greenfield expansions to enhance geographic reach and support specialty product sales.

Negative Points

The overall net sales were down 9% year-over-year, primarily driven by price deflation across several specialty product categories.

The U.S. housing market remains volatile, with industry headwinds such as high interest rates impacting the building products sector and potentially affecting future performance.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) experienced deflation in specialty product sales, which contributed to the overall sales decline, indicating market pressures.

Despite a strong financial position, the company reported a negative free cash flow of $37 million in the first quarter, driven by seasonal patterns in working capital.

The company faces challenges in the large production builder market, where it has limited participation compared to smaller and custom homebuilders, potentially limiting market opportunities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide more color on the cadence of specialty volume growth as we moved through the first quarter, particularly after the reported average daily sales volumes were down 10% in January due to adverse weather?

A: (R. Andrew Wamser, CFO) Yes, we saw improvement in February and March with some of the specialty volumes. By the end of the quarter, we were able to fully offset the January performance. Volumes were up modestly from a volume perspective, low single digits. Into April, volumes were up mid-single digits in specialty, though softer in structural.

Q: What is your 2024 outlook for specialty products pricing, given the previous indications of deflationary pressures in EWP and millwork?

A: (Shyamsundar Reddy, CEO) We expect the deflationary environment to continue as long as the demand curve remains suppressed. The optimistic outlook we had at the beginning of the year is now more muted due to the Fed's posture. However, we anticipate that pricing will improve as the demand curve gets better.

Q: Can you provide more details on your plans to move forward with a greenfield by the end of the year?

A: (R. Andrew Wamser, CFO) We are looking at markets with good demographic trends and housing starts for potential greenfield sites. We prefer existing sites to develop quickly. The idea is to start something later in the year and then accelerate our greenfield development.

Q: Regarding the import duty related items that positively impacted Q1, do you expect additional gains from these in future quarters?

A: (R. Andrew Wamser, CFO) We don't have much visibility on when we might receive potential refunds from anti-dumping countervailing duties. There's an expectation of maybe a couple million dollars, but the timing is unclear, and it is not included in our guidance.

Q: How are you managing the inventory in the channel, and have you noticed any changes in customer behavior recently?

A: (Shyamsundar Reddy, CEO) Our customers are expressing steady-state business, fitting with our seasonal buys. We believe in the value of two-step distribution, especially in times of uncertainty, as it supports just-in-time delivery and effective working capital management.

Q: Could you discuss your capital allocation strategy, especially in relation to M&A opportunities and share repurchase programs?

A: (R. Andrew Wamser, CFO) We continue to explore M&A opportunities and aim to buy companies at great valuations. The likelihood of reaching an agreement is higher now than in the past few years. We remain committed to our share repurchase efforts and will continue to be opportunistic in the market.

