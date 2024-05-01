Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Voya Financial Inc (VOYA, Financial) reported a 23% year-over-year increase in adjusted operating EPS to $1.77, aligning with financial targets and projecting a full year 2024 EPS target of $8.25 to $8.45.

Generated approximately $200 million in excess capital and returned over $200 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, with an additional $500 million share repurchase authorization approved.

Strong sales momentum and positive flows in the quarter, with mid-market sales in Retirement up nearly 300% from the previous year and a 17% growth in in-force premiums and fees in Health Solutions.

Investment Management saw $1.3 billion of insurance channel net flows and is executing expansion strategies with three private fund launches planned for the year.

Continued focus on strategic execution, expense discipline, and prudent capital management, while investing in growth and innovation, including enhancements in AI and machine learning for quoting capabilities.

Negative Points

Lower underwriting income in Health Solutions as loss ratios normalize from previously favorable levels.

Net outflows of $312 million in recordkeeping, despite a positive overall outlook for the year.

Concerns about potentially underestimating medical trends in 2024 Stop Loss pricing, despite strong sales growth.

Participant withdrawals in Wealth Solutions remain elevated, influenced by higher equity markets and external factors such as fixed rate options outside of Voya.

The need for ongoing investment in retail wealth management and advice capabilities to better retain and manage out-of-plan participant assets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you comment on the strong sales growth in Health?

A: (Robert Grubka - CEO of Workplace Solutions) The strong sales growth in Health is attributed to effective execution across all products and the integration of Benefitfocus, which has enhanced our distribution and credibility in the workplace. Additionally, the expansion down market and the use of AI for expanded quoting capabilities have contributed significantly to Stop Loss sales.

Q: What are the expectations for Investment Management flows, particularly in the second quarter?

A: (Mike Katz - EVP of Finance) We've seen an inflection point in inflows, particularly strong internationally and in retail markets. The lower rate volatility and stable market environment are encouraging institutional activity, which supports our confidence in achieving a 2% organic growth rate.

Q: Can you provide more details on what's driving the higher Stop Loss claims?

A: (Robert Grubka - CEO of Workplace Solutions) The higher Stop Loss claims in Q1 are primarily due to the completion of the 2023 block of business, which is expected to finish at the higher end of our target loss ratio range. This reflects a more complete understanding of the claims as the year progresses.

Q: Are there any concerns about underestimating medical trends in 2024 Stop Loss pricing?

A: (Robert Grubka - CEO of Workplace Solutions) We maintain a disciplined approach to pricing, which includes setting renewal targets and monitoring win rates. The pricing for new business and renewals has been in line with previous years, ensuring disciplined growth.

Q: How are participant withdrawals impacting Wealth Solutions, and what actions are being taken to retain assets?

A: (Robert Grubka - CEO of Workplace Solutions) Participant withdrawals have been factored into our net flow guidance. We are introducing new products and enhancing our advice and education offerings to better support participants' decisions, aiming to retain more assets within Voya.

Q: Could you discuss the upcoming $400 million debt maturity in February 2025 and potential financial impacts of refinancing versus paying down?

A: (Don Templin - CFO) We are evaluating options for the $400 million debt maturing in 2025, with flexibility due to our strong balance sheet and consistent capital generation. Decisions on refinancing versus paying down will be made closer to the maturity date, keeping in mind our commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

