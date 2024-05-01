Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Kadant Inc (KAI, Financial) reported a record Q1 revenue of $249 million, an 8% increase, driven by recent acquisitions and strong performance in the Industrial Processing segment.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was $52 million, representing 21% of revenue, with all operating segments delivering excellent adjusted EBITDA margin performance despite inflationary pressures.

The company's aftermarket parts revenue increased by 13% to a record $171 million, making up 69% of Q1 revenue.

Kadant Inc (KAI) successfully integrated recent acquisitions Key Knife and KWS, which contributed positively to the financial results in the first quarter.

Gross margin improved to 44.6% in Q1 2024, up from 44.4% in Q1 2023, attributed to higher margins in the Industrial Processing segment and a favorable mix of capital projects.

Negative Points

Cash flow in Q1 decreased by 38% to $23 million compared to the previous year's record cash flow for the same quarter.

Bookings softened in Q1 primarily due to reduced capital project activity, with bookings down 9% compared to Q1 of the previous year.

Q1 revenue in the Flow Control segment declined by 3% to $87 million, partly due to fewer capital shipments.

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the Flow Control segment decreased to 27.8%, down due to lower operating leverage.

Free cash flow in Q1 was $17 million, down 49% compared to the first quarter of the previous year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you parse out some of the drivers for the surprising strength in aftermarket this quarter, and how should we think about price and volume for aftermarket for 2024?

A: Jeffrey L. Powell - Kadant Inc. - President, CEO & Director: The aftermarket strength varies globally, with North America holding up well, while China and parts of Europe are slower. Despite some inventory pull forward, customers are now replenishing, benefiting from strong markets like OSB. The focus remains on gaining market share in spares and consumables.

Q: Can you frame the sensitivity of your equipment sales on your guidance and any nuances in maintenance and rebuilds versus greenfields?

A: Jeffrey L. Powell - Kadant Inc. - President, CEO & Director: Many customers ran their equipment hard during the pandemic, leading to aging equipment and a buildup of demand. The investment timing depends on economic conditions and interest rates. There's a strong underlying demand, but timing for investments remains uncertain.

Q: It sounded like the commentary around industrial processing and Material Handling pointed to maybe an expectation for improved booking trends, particularly on capital in the coming quarters. Is that correct?

A: Michael J. McKenney - Kadant Inc. - Executive VP & CFO: Yes, particularly in the Industrial Processing segment, there are promising projects that may materialize earlier, with some good prospects also in Material Handling.

Q: In terms of the strong gross margin, particularly in the Industrial Processing segment, is this sustainable and what contributed to this performance?

A: Michael J. McKenney - Kadant Inc. - Executive VP & CFO: The strong performance across all segments, especially in Industrial Processing, was due to favorable parts and consumables sales and a beneficial mix of capital projects. The expectation is to maintain good margins, though they may adjust with changes in capital project mixes.

Q: How do you view the impact of major consolidations in the containerboard space on your business?

A: Jeffrey L. Powell - Kadant Inc. - President, CEO & Director: Consolidation is generally positive as it improves industry profitability, enabling more investments in efficiency and upgrades. As major players like IP and WestRock are significant customers, their health directly benefits Kadant.

Q: Given the current environment, especially with choppy capital projects, do you expect to maintain parts and consumable revenues as a high percentage of total revenues?

A: Michael J. McKenney - Kadant Inc. - Executive VP & CFO: With an expected increase in capital projects through the year, the parts and consumables revenue might adjust to around 62% to 65% of total revenues.

