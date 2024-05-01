Release Date: May 01, 2024
Positive Points
- Avista Corp reported an increase in consolidated earnings for Q1 2024 to $0.91 per diluted share, up from $0.73 in Q1 2023.
- The company has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the world's most ethical companies for the fifth consecutive year.
- Avista Corp is undertaking a significant modernization project at the Post Falls dam, with an estimated investment of $225 million over five years, enhancing energy efficiency and reliability.
- The company's utility margin increased due to positive impacts from general rate cases, contributing to higher earnings in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023.
- Avista Corp confirmed its earnings guidance for 2024, projecting a consolidated range of $2.36 to $2.56 per diluted share, indicating stable financial expectations.
Negative Points
- The Energy Recovery Mechanism (ERM) in Washington had a negative impact on Avista Corp's first-quarter results, resulting in a $6 million pre-tax expense.
- Hydro conditions, which were anticipated to be below normal, have further deteriorated, negatively impacting the company's projections for 2024.
- Avista Corp faces regulatory challenges, including the need to adjust customer rates and the impact of ongoing general rate cases in multiple states.
- The company expects unrecovered structural costs and regulatory timing lag to reduce the return on equity by 70 basis points in 2024.
- Extreme cold weather in the Pacific Northwest during Q1 significantly increased demand, highlighting challenges in resource adequacy and the need for accelerated generation capacity.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Can you provide an overview of Avista's financial results for the first quarter of 2024?
A: (Dennis Vermillion - CEO) Our consolidated earnings for the first quarter of 2024 were $0.91 per diluted share compared to $0.73 for the first quarter of 2023. Our earnings are in line with our expectations, and we are well positioned to meet our full-year earnings targets.
Q: What major projects did Avista undertake in the first quarter of 2024?
A: (Dennis Vermillion - CEO) We began the modernization of our Post Falls dam, with an estimated spend of $225 million over five years. This project aims to replace aging equipment with more modern, energy-efficient designs and has received a $5 million grant from the US Department of Energy.
Q: How did the extreme weather in January impact Avista's operations?
A: (Heather Rosentrater - President, COO) The extreme cold in January led to higher than expected demand, impacting our first-quarter operations. This has prompted us to adjust our resource planning to ensure adequate capacity and reliability in the face of increasing electrification and the transition to clean energy.
Q: What steps is Avista taking in terms of wildfire risk mitigation?
A: (Heather Rosentrater - President, COO) We are actively enhancing our wildfire mitigation efforts, planning to spend about $55 million in 2024. Our initiatives include vegetation management, upgrading our transmission system to steel, and implementing grid hardening measures like fire-resistant pole wraps and undergrounding.
Q: Could you discuss the financial performance and expectations for Avista Utilities and other segments?
A: (Kevin Christie - CFO) Avista Utilities saw an increase in earnings in Q1 2024, driven by positive impacts from general rate cases. We expect Avista Utilities to contribute $2.23 to $2.39 per diluted share for the full year. Our other businesses are projected to contribute $0.04 to $0.06 per diluted share.
Q: What are Avista's capital expenditure plans and funding strategies for 2024?
A: (Kevin Christie - CFO) We plan to invest $500 million in capital expenditures at Avista Utilities and an additional $32 million across other segments. To support this, we expect to issue approximately $70 million of common stock throughout the year and utilize improved cash flows from operations.
