Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Prudential Financial Inc (PRU, Financial) reported strong sales and robust net inflows, benefiting from higher interest rates and equity markets.

The company's PGIM segment achieved significant third-party and affiliated net flows, particularly in fixed-income, driven by strong investment performance.

Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) returned over $700 million to shareholders and increased the quarterly dividend by 4%, marking the 16th consecutive annual dividend increase.

The company's Institutional Retirement Strategies business reported strong sales and record account values, including benefits from large pension risk transfer transactions.

Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) continues to focus on capital-efficient products, with the Individual Life segment shifting towards these and recording its best sales quarter in more than a decade.

Negative Points

Higher expenses were reported to support business growth, including one-time costs associated with closing the Guaranteed Universal Life reinsurance transaction.

The company's earnings were partially offset by less favorable underwriting results, primarily reflecting policyholder behavior.

Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) is in the process of exiting its Assurance business, indicating a shift in strategy and potential initial costs associated with the wind-down.

Despite strong sales, the full incremental earnings benefit from new business is expected to emerge in subsequent quarters, indicating a lag in realizing potential profits.

The company faces ongoing challenges in the commercial real estate portfolio, with expectations of further declines in property valuations, particularly in the office sector.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about the outlook for reinsuring in-force blocks, additional in-force blocks to Prismic and do you expect more activity on this in 2024?

A: (Robert Michael Falzon - Executive Vice Chairman) We and our Prismic investors have aspirations beyond the initial $10 billion transaction. We're working on an active pipeline that includes balance sheet optimization and third-party blocks. These transactions are complex and require regulatory coordination, but we see growth opportunities at the intersection of asset management and insurance.

Q: On G&A expenses, which were up around 7% year-over-year, you had talked about taking expense actions to keep G&A relatively flat. Could you update on that?

A: (Yanela del Carmen Frias - Executive VP & CFO) The increase in G&A includes expenses to support growth and one-time expenses like the cost related to the GUL transaction. The strong sales, especially in retirement strategies, will see their full incremental earnings benefit emerge in subsequent quarters.

Q: Regarding the jumbo PGIM inflow from a single client this quarter, can you clarify the amount and the mandate?

A: (Andrew Francis Sullivan - Executive VP and Head of International Businesses & PGIM) The mandate was a significant portion of the $26 billion in institutional positive net flows, for a high-quality fixed-income portfolio. The fee rate is lower than our overall average across asset classes.

Q: Can you discuss the pivot to fixed annuities and your plan to grow in this product line?

A: (Caroline Ann Feeney - Executive VP & Head of U.S. Businesses) Fixed annuities represented almost half of our sales last quarter. Our growth is driven by expanding our product portfolio, our brand and distribution strength, and a dynamic pricing process. We see fixed annuities as a core product moving forward.

Q: On the regulatory environment in Bermuda, how has it changed over the past year, especially concerning potential deals?

A: (Robert Douglas Axel - Senior VP, Controller & Principal Accounting Officer) The BMA's updates will result in a more conservative level of capital required and reserving. Bermuda remains an attractive jurisdiction for insurers, maintaining a principles-based, economically driven regime.

Q: Could you provide an update on the pipeline for M&A and how the decision to exit Assurance IQ impacts future M&A decisions?

A: (Charles Frederick Lowrey - Chairman, CEO & President) We will focus on acquisitions of more established businesses that expand our capabilities and scale in our existing market-leading businesses. The lessons learned from Assurance IQ have been incorporated into our M&A approach.

