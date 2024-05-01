Fastly Inc (FSLY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Improvements and Strategic Adjustments

Explore how Fastly Inc (FSLY) achieved significant financial milestones and addressed challenges in the competitive market landscape.

Summary
  • Revenue: $133.5 million, a 14% year-over-year increase.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 58.8%, up 320 basis points year-over-year.
  • Operating Loss: Reduced to $9.7 million from $14.1 million in Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Positive $3.7 million.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: Positive $11.1 million.
  • Customer Count: Total of 3,290, up by 190 year-over-year.
  • Enterprise Customers: 577, a decrease of 1 from Q4.
  • LTM NRR: 114%, up from 113% in Q4.
Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Fastly Inc (FSLY, Financial) reported a revenue of $133.5 million in Q1 2024, a 14% year-over-year growth, exceeding the midpoint of their guidance.
  • The company's Long-Term Net Retention Rate (LTM NRR) improved to 114%, indicating better customer retention and growth.
  • Gross margin improved significantly to 58.8%, up 320 basis points year over year, due to better cost control and operational efficiencies.
  • Operating loss decreased to $9.7 million from $14.1 million in Q1 2023, showing improved financial management.
  • Fastly Inc (FSLY) achieved positive adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million and a positive cash flow from operations of $11.1 million.

Negative Points

  • Fastly Inc (FSLY) experienced a decrease in enterprise customers, dropping by 1 from the previous quarter.
  • The company's Q2 and full-year 2024 revenue growth projections were adjusted downward to 6-9% and 12% year-over-year, respectively, indicating slower growth expectations.
  • Revenue from Fastly Inc (FSLY)'s top 10 customers decreased from 40% to 38%, showing a reduction in revenue concentration from major clients.
  • The company noted increased volatility and pricing pressure from its largest accounts, which could impact future revenue stability.
  • Fastly Inc (FSLY) is facing challenges with customer acquisition and retention, as indicated by the slight uptick in customer churn and the need for revised sales strategies.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Todd, can you discuss the recent intensifying pricing pressure despite market consolidation? What strategies are you considering to mitigate these challenges?
A: Todd Nightingale, CEO of Fastly, acknowledged slight intensification in pricing pressure, particularly among the top 10-15 accounts, which has a significant impact due to their size. He mentioned that while the broader market pricing trends are stable, these key accounts are experiencing more pressure. The company hopes to see volume increases associated with these pricing changes, particularly in these major accounts.

Q: Ron, could you explain why RPO is now highlighted as a relevant metric, and what does the sequential and year-over-year decline in RPO indicate?
A: Ronald Kisling, CFO of Fastly, explained that RPO is becoming a more relevant indicator as the business sees more package sales, which should add stability and predictability to revenues. The decline in RPO is attributed to large customers with multi-year contracts consuming their commitments ahead of renewals, which impacts RPO year-over-year.

Q: Frank Louthan asked about the timeline and effectiveness of the new engagement approach with large customers. How long will it take for the sales team to adapt, and when can improvements be expected?
A: Todd Nightingale mentioned that Fastly has already initiated a new, high-touch engagement model for its top accounts and is seeing positive early results. This change is in response to recent revenue projection adjustments and aims to improve platform penetration and pricing negotiations.

Q: Madeline Brooks inquired about the confidence level in the projected reacceleration of growth in the second half of the year, given the current guide down to 7.5% growth for Q2.
A: Todd responded that the reacceleration is expected due to strong new customer acquisition and the ramping up of these new accounts. The adjustments in projections were mainly due to changes in large accounts, where there has been a pullback in vendor consolidation and increased pricing pressure.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of regulatory scrutiny on one of your largest social media customers and its reflection in your guidance?
A: Todd Nightingale stated that Fastly is committed to supporting all its customers through transitions and is confident in maintaining a strong engagement with the social media customer in question. The guidance does model some risk associated with this situation, but the company remains positive about the outcome.

Q: With the recent pricing pressures and addition of other CDNs by some large customers, how quickly did these changes impact Fastly, and how did you respond?
A: Ronald Kisling noted that significant changes occurred late in March and early April, affecting traffic projections and pricing negotiations. These changes primarily impacted Fastly's largest customers, leading to adjustments in the company's financial outlook for the year.

