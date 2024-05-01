Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC, Financial) reported strong operational performance with first quarter sales volume of 2.1 million short tons, a 9% increase compared to the previous year.

The company successfully navigated logistical challenges with minimal impact on costs, thanks to effective collaboration with rail and terminal partners.

Significant progress was made on the Blue Creek project, meeting key milestones and staying on schedule for future coal production.

Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) generated over $104 million in cash from operations, primarily used for strategic investments and shareholder returns.

Despite global market volatility, the company maintained strong contracted customer demand and managed to increase its geographical sales spread, particularly in Asia.

Negative Points

The company experienced a steep correction in major met coal indices, with the primary index dropping significantly from the previous quarter, impacting potential revenue.

Increased supply in the market and a sudden retreat of demand from major consumers like China and India led to a challenging pricing environment.

Higher cash cost of sales due to increased labor and supply-related costs, impacting overall profitability.

The company's net income and adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2024 were lower compared to Q1 2023, primarily due to lower average net selling prices and higher operational costs.

Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) faces uncertainties in the global market, particularly with expected soft demand in key regions and potential pricing challenges in the upcoming quarters.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you expand a bit on the near-term outlook, particularly regarding shipments and realizations for Q2?

A: (Walter Scheller, CEO) We expect prices to stay relatively stable and our production profile to be cautious in Q2. Although Q1 was strong, we anticipate a cautious approach for the next quarter without necessarily reducing production compared to sales.

Q: Regarding the market outlook, where do you see potential improvements or challenges?

A: (Walter Scheller, CEO) India appears as a bright spot, but we need to wait for the election and monsoon season to pass. Europe and South America are moving contracted volumes well, but spot opportunities are limited. The situation in China remains uncertain.

Q: Can you provide details on the expected production from Blue Creek development panels in 2024 and 2025, and the sales implications?

A: (Walter Scheller, CEO) We plan to mine about 200,000 tonnes in 2024 from continuous miner units. In 2025, we expect about 1 million tons, with sales beginning in the second half of the year once the preparation plant is operational.

Q: When do you expect to have your rail and barge loadout in place for Blue Creek, and will you be trucking coal initially?

A: (Walter Scheller, CEO) In the latter half of next year, we'll likely be trucking coal to a train loadout while we complete the overland belt to the rail loadout. The timeline for barge operations is less certain.

Q: How are logistics and power upgrades supporting progress, particularly with the issues at the Panama Canal and Red Sea affecting transportation?

A: (Walter Scheller, CEO) Improvements at the Port of Mobile have significantly enhanced efficiency. However, longer transit times due to issues in the Red Sea and Panama Canal are impacting transportation costs.

Q: What progress have you made in hiring for Blue Creek, and what has been the reception to these new roles?

A: (Walter Scheller, CEO) We are on schedule with our hiring plans for Blue Creek, with a strong reception and interest in the new roles. We are meeting our budgeted expectations for hiring.

